The 7 Best-Dressed Celebs at the Country Music Association Awards
Last night, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was buzzing with excitement as the 58th Annual CMA Awards delivered another unforgettable celebration of country music’s finest. Hosted once again by the charismatic trio Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, the night was packed with emotional moments, epic collaborations and, of course, head-turning fashion.
Among the standout moments of the evening were Post Malone and Chris Stapleton’s soulful duet of “California Sober,” which left the audience in awe, and George Strait’s heartfelt tribute performance, as he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Morgan Wallen added Entertainer of the Year to his growing list of accolades—though he missed the show—and Lainey Wilson continued her reign as country music’s queen with Female Vocalist of the Year. Ella Langley and Riley Green’s viral TikTok-famous hit “You Look Like You Love Me” secured the Musical Event of the Year Award, proving the immense power of social media in shaping careers and amplifying country music in 2024.
But beyond the music and the awards, the red carpet proved to be just as dazzling, with stars bringing their A-game in looks that ranged from classic country glam to high-fashion edge. Here are the seven celebrities who truly stole the spotlight with their impeccable style.
Kelsea Ballerini
The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee sparkled in this disco ball-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a high-neck, loose-fitting silhouette and bold skin-baring side cutouts. She paired the dramatic dress with metallic heels—which she later forwent for comfy slides inside the arena.
Roshumba Williams
The supermodel and SI Swimsuit legend rocked the most beautiful sparkly magenta Mugler dress pulled from the archives of the Albright Fashion Library Los Angeles. The 56-year-old accessorized with the most stunning statement jewelry from El Paseo Jewelers.
Megan Moroney
The 27-year-old breakout country music star, who was nominated for three awards this year, perfectly juxtaposed the red carpet in this beautiful and vibrant royal blue dress custom-made by Christian Siriano. The strapless gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette that seamlessly transitioned into a flowy mermaid-style bottom.
Lainey Wilson
The 32-year-old racked up nine nominations at this year’s event, and she certainly dressed like the star she is. She opted for a cool and comfortable yet still super stylish and newsworthy all-black look featuring a black beaded blazer jacket with a high-neck leather top underneath and fun, flowy sheer black wide-leg pants. She topped it all off with statement diamond jewelry and a cowboy hat, of course.
Simone Biles
The gymnastics GOAT debuted a brand new short hairdo styled into glamorous old Hollywood waves, and an outfit to match the elegance. The Olympian looked radiant in a deep metallic gray gown featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline and flattering ruched detailing in all the right places.
Dasha
The “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” singer brought mermaidcore to the CMAs in this breathtaking shiny purple gown, complete with small chest cut-outs, a strapless sweetheart Ariel-coded neckline and frilly details all over. Shoutout to stylist Alexandra Mullin for this fun, flirty, unique pull.
Kacey Musgraves
We know the seven-time CMA Award-winner loves an all-denim moment, and when paired with fringe bead details, any Canadian Suit automatically becomes the look of our dreams. Musgraves, who performed a beautiful rendition of her “The Architect” from this year’s Deeper Well album, stole the show in this gorgeous dress with the most dramatic fuzzy sleeves.