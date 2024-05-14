Roshumba Williams
An SI Swimsuit legend, Roshumba Williams made her debut with the magazine in 1990, when she became the brand’s first African American model. She returned to the fold each year through ’94 and once again in 2004. Throughout her career, she’s landed on covers of publications like Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Harper’s Bazaar, and is widely recognized for her work with Yves Saint Laurent in the late 1980s. After being discovered by the French fashion designer, she became a staple on international runways.
Outside of her modeling career, Williams is also an actress and has appeared in movies including Celebrity, Pret-a-Porter and Beauty Shop. She has authored two books and appeared as a judge on several reality television series, such as She’s Got The Look, Tease and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search. A fashion and style expert, Williams works as a correspondent for ABC’s On the Red Carpet. With her inclusion in the 60th anniversary legends issue, Williams returns to the fold for her sixth feature with SI Swimsuit.