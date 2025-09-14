SI Swimsuit-Approved Emmys Red Carpet 2025 Looks (Updating Live)
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and with the big event comes a long list of new fashion moments. Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re constantly checking out the latest style trends and statements from the biggest celebrities. So naturally, we’re all over the red carpet ahead of the show this evening, airing on CBS.
Best Emmys red carpet fashion
From Jenna Ortega to Selena Gomez and more, there are numerous highly anticipated attendees among the nominees, presenters and other guests. As the biggest names in TV begin showing up on the red carpet, we’ll be updating this post with all of our favorite looks.
Justine Lupe
Lupe, a Succession and Nobody Wants This star, is one of the first big names to arrive on the carpet. Embracing the naked fashion trend we’ve been seeing so much of this summer, the actress looks gorgeous in silver by Carolina Herrera. Nobody Wants This is nominated for three Emmys tonight, including Best Comedy Series.
Chase Sui Wonders
The Studio and I Know What You Did Last Summer star steps out for the award show in a timeless black off-the-shoulder gown from Thom Browne featuring a cinched waist. Wonders’s Apple TV+ new series is up for several awards tonight, including Best Comedy Series.
And a little commotion for the back, please:
Dichen Lachman
The Severance star walks the red carpet in a stunning gold ombré embellished gown which gathers to a brown color at the bottom. Lachman’s beloved sci-fi drama is the most nominated show at this year’s Emmys, with 27 nods including Best Drama Series.
Charlotte Le Bon
This White Lotus actress is totally out of this world, wearing a silver textured gown with a turtleneck and a curve-hugging fit. Her HBO series is up for multiple awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Drama Series.
Haley Kalil
SI Swimsuit model and content creator Haley Kalil stuns in an emerald gown with a flattering off-the-shoulder top and matching green earrings.
Lisa
This singer-actress is also a total fashionista. Attending the Emmys tonight to support The White Lotus, in which she appeared for season 3 as the character Mook, the Blackpink member channels fairy vibes in this pink asymmetrical gown with a sweetheart neckline.
The Emmys air this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also watch the show streaming live on Paramount+. This year, some of the biggest nominees include Severance, The Studio, The Pitt and more. Several of tonight’s nominees would make history with wins—and some have already done so with their nominations.
Keep refreshing our roundup of looks for more Emmys red carpet fashion!