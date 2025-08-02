The Best Bras to Wear While Golfing, According to Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac is always happy to share her best advice when it comes to improving your golf game.
In recent weeks, the popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model (and literal “Legend”) has made it her mission to help her followers become more comfortable and confident on the greens, pulling the curtain back on the ways she approaches the sport. As just one example, Spiranac’s latest YouTube video series—adorably titled Slump Busters—walks viewers through easy-to-follow, actionable steps to help them get out of a “golf slump.”
And now, Spiranac is even sharing which undergarments are best for our swing!
You can watch Spiranac’s TikTok here.
“I want to preface what I’m about to say with: you should never be ashamed of your body or try to minimize yourself,” Spiranac said to start the four-minute-long video. “But when you are swinging a golf club, it does help you when you try to secure the girls and almost try to flatten them out.”
She then began to show her favorite bras to wear, noting that she prefers “a really tight sports bra.” The first option was from fan-favorite brand Alo. “This is a size medium, but if I want them very secure, I will size down [...] You really want to try to just flatten them down, that way it makes your backswing so much easier.” Spiranac also suggested potentially using two sports bras layered on top of each other for extra compression.
But she also understands not everyone wants the “mono-boob” look that comes with a sports bra, suggesting those in search of more shapely options opt for a bra with structured cups but no underwire. Her favorite was from Victoria’s Secret, with the model adding, “I tend to wear this one a lot for shoots or when I need to really have more of a profile, but this is one of my go-tos.”
Lastly—for those who would prefer to bypass a traditional bra altogether—the influencer suggested skipping the undergarment and opting for a workout top with a lot of compression to lessen any layering. “I’m weird with materials and I’m weird with things, like, kind of digging into my body,” she noted, holding up her personal favorite top from the brand Wellbeing + Beingwell. “And so I have found wearing compression workout tops [is] a fantastic option.”
“Loving these tips! The Alo bra sounds perfect for my game. Anyone else tried the double sports bra method? Works wonders for me!” One follower wrote in the comment section.
“Literally needed someone to help with my setup like this,” another added.
“You have no idea how much this helped,” a fan praised. “I stopped playing because I’m a DDD and I literally can’t play with them 😭.”
“This is incredibly helpful for us golf gals! thank youuuuuu👏👏,” another concluded.