15 Best Swimsuits for Women Over 50, According to SI Swimsuit Editors

Whether you’ve got a family vacation on the books or are escaping somewhere warm with your girlfriends in the coming weeks, we’ve got good news for you: Swimwear is ageless. While suiting up might feel intimidating no matter how many candles are on your birthday cake, there’s a way to find a comfortable, supportive suit to boost your confidence at any age. For women over 50 in particular, we’ve got a few tips and tricks to have you feeling more self-assured than ever while strutting in the sand.

“For those who feel like they need a little bit more coverage or support, we hear you,” SI Swimsuit’s assistant editor Liz Wentworth says. “[The following] suits prove that modest cuts can still be sexy and fun! Style does not need to be sacrificed when finding a suit that makes you feel confident. Look for one-pieces with flattering silhouettes to show off skin and curves while still keeping modest to feel beautiful at any age.”

Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali Necklace by Ottoman Hands. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

These days, swimwear styles are limitless, so no matter your age or body type, there’s a swimsuit out there to fit your needs and preferences. Below, shop a few of our curated editor selects for women over 50.

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Editors’ picks: Best swimsuits for women over 50

Haight Global

Not only is the color of this green ribbed swimsuit gorgeous, but the fabric is also super functional. The polyamide-spandex blend helps to create a flattering shape, while the thick straps up top help offer support.

ERES

Featuring a classic silhouette, this gorgeous berry-colored one-piece keeps you feeling covered while also featuring a subtle V-shaped cut at the bust.

Oye Swimwear

If you’re looking for a sporty silhouette, this deep blue one-piece is a great option. The racerback style features a zip-up back with a bold shoulder moment and full backside coverage.

Revolve

This black one-piece is anything but basic. Plus, thick straps up top make for great support, while the bottom of the suit is a bit cheeky if you’re feeling flirty.

Revolve

Hunza G’s one-size-fits-all approach takes the guesswork out of ordering swimwear online. Additionally, this chocolate brown one-piece features a beautiful tortoiseshell ring detail at the bust.

Revolve

An affordable and trendy option, this pink-and-black one-piece includes the sweetest bow detail along the bust. Adjustable shoulder straps allow for a custom fit, while the bust is unpadded.

Revolve

If you’re looking for something showstopping to wear to the beach or pool, look no further. Zimmermann’s burnt orange one-piece features removable straps, along with a 3D flower at the bust and a removable waist tie with an eyelet trim.

Revolve

Crafted in Colombia, this colorful, strapless suit features a gorgeous print and is sure to turn heads no matter where you opt to sunbathe. With a nonstick trim on the top, you won’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions, either.

Faherty

With a built-in shelf bra, you can move around with ease and remain comfortably modest, thanks to moderate bum coverage. In addition to being constructed from recycled stretch fabric, this flattering suit offers UPF 50+ sun protection.

Bondi Born

A sculpting suit with thick straps is guaranteed to flatter, and you’ll feel super snatched in this one-piece, thanks to the brand’s luxury Italian Sculpteur® fabric. In addition to navy, it’s available in black, dark green, brown and white.

Anthropologie

In addition to featuring a beautiful dark green print, this one-piece has split straps and a unique tie detail in the back. Plus, it has seven five-star reviews from happy customers who point out that the suit is “very flattering.”

Reformation

This red-and-white one-piece is simple, but far from boring. With a scoop neck and open back, it’s easy to throw on before you apply SPF and head out for an afternoon at the beach.

J.Crew

An underwire, balconette-style swim top is great if you have a larger bust, and this sweet black-and-white gingham pattern couldn’t be cuter.

Varley

Looking to hop on the Baywatch trend? This bold, red one-piece, featuring a bandeau neckline and moderate bum coverage, is a great choice.

Monday Swimwear

A luxe-looking one-piece adorned with a fun geometric pattern, this one-piece will keep you covered while still making you feel incredibly chic.

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