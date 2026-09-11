Best Underwire Swim Tops for Support and Style: Shop Our Picks

We’ve all been there: you find the perfect bikini top, only to quickly realize it lacks the support you need. Enter: the underwire swim top. Combining the fabric and function of typical swimwear with the support and security of a traditional bra, these unique tops are the ultimate option for all your vacation needs.

“Underwire swimwear is one of those things that never goes out of style,” the SI Swimsuit style team explains. “Underwire is great because it enhances your natural shape while providing support, making it a flattering option whether you need the extra support or simply want a little more lift and definition. The key is finding a style that fits correctly and is comfortable.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Whether you’re looking to catch a wave and surf your heart out or lounge by the pool with a drink in hand, these go-to supportive swimwear styles give you the confidence to embrace every unexpected adventure your next trip to the shoreline may have in store.

And of course, like the SI Swimsuit style team notes, they’re incredibly fashion-forward! “From a styling perspective, I love underwire swimwear because it brings structure and shape to a suit while still feeling feminine and flattering. The more defined silhouette can give even a simple bikini a more polished, elevated feel.”

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Editors’ picks: shop our favorite underwire swim tops

Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have compiled a list of must-have underwire swim tops to fit every need without sacrificing support or style. But first, a quick note for shoppers: please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication. Scroll on to shop our picks!

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Lanai Bikini Top | Reformation

Offered in sizes XS-XL in five colorways. Pair with the matching Evie Bikini Bottom ($88).

Capri Top | Monday Swimwear

Offered in sizes P (petite)-VV (very voluptuous) in 22 colorways. Pair with the Byron Bottom ($80).

Candy Top | Skatie

Offered in sizes XS-XL in seven colorways. Pair with the Lucille Bottom ($76).

Marilyn Bikini Top | Onia

Offered in sizes XS-XL in two colorways. Pair with the La Isla Solstice Bikini Bottom ($105).

Eva Bikini Top Cloud Terry | Solid and Striped

Offered in sizes XS-XL in eight colorways. Pair with the Eva Bikini Bottom Cloud Terry ($78).

Shiny Satin Balconette Swimsuit Top | Calzedonia

Offered in sizes S-XXL in 12 colorways. Pair with the Shiny Satin Swimsuit Bottoms ($40).

The Plunge | Cuup

Offered in band sizes 30-44 and cup sizes A-H. Pair with The Highwaist ($78).

Twist Push-Up Bikini Top | Victoria’s Secret Swim

Offered in band sizes 32-40 and cup sizes A-F in 15 colorways. Pair with The Highwaist ($78).

Babette Underwire Top | Goldie Swimwear

Offered in sizes XS-XXL in two colorways. Pair with the Selma Cheeky Bottom ($65).

Sol Bikini Top | Revolve

Offered in sizes XS-XL. Pair with the Costa Bikini Bottom ($110).

Tulip Bikini Top | Lspace

Offered in sizes XS-XL. Pair with the Jack Bikini Bottom ($99).

Mabel Underwire Bandeau Top | Vitamin A

Offered in sizes XS-XL in three colorways. Pair with the California High Leg Bottom ($100).

Ruffled Up Underwire Bikini Top | fwrd

Offered in sizes XS-L in seven colorways. Pair with the High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($117).

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