White Tank Tops Are Imperative to the Brat Summer Look: Here Are Our Faves
Hot girl summer has quickly been replaced (but never forgotten) by Brat girl summer and its edgy, trendy fashion sense paired with unbothered, stylishly messy party girl vibes. Thus, white tank tops have been taking over our social media feeds. From being the ideal, comfy beach and gym cover-up, to being the perfect neutral base to accessorize the heck out of, it’s a timeless closet staple and we’re constantly searching for the best one.
Like Charli XCX, the English singer and creator of Brat girl summer herself, said on the Anything Goes podcast, the ultimate brat girl vibe is dancing the night away in a simple tank top, not caring about anything other than having a good time and doing what you want.
And, like SI Swimsuit alumna, 1990s icon and supermodel Cindy Crawford recently stated, the white tank top is a “forever a classic.”
How to style a white tank top
The beauty of a white tank top is the fact that it literally goes with everything and is the perfect base to any outfit. Pair it with baggy jeans in any shade, or with a statement mini skirt for a night out. Serve major edgy vibes in low-rise leather pants or micro hot pants and call it a day. Dress down a maxi skirt with a white tank, or dress up your sweatpants with a little cropped white top. It’s truly a fundamental closet staple, travel must-have and the most versatile item.
Shop 10 classy, effortless, comfy white tank tops your closet has been missing below.
10 white tank tops we’re loving right now
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Cami Tank Top, $48 (lululemon.com)
This sporty essential doubles as a workout staple and a party top.
Madewell Supima® Rib ’90s Tank, $9.99 (madewell.com)
Looking for a thin, ribbed, high-neck option? This one is perfect.
Dissh Theo Off White Tank, $49.99 (dissh.com)
This scoop-neck number is the ultimate white tank in our opinion. It’s thick enough to not be transparent, while still being so lightweight and comfortable. It also hits at the perfect hip length.
Alo Yoga Goddess Ribbed Go-To Tank, $58 (aloyoga.com)
This tank is called the go-to for a reason. It sculpts you in all the right places and features the most flattering scoop neckline with the comfort of a high-neck (but still leaves room to accessorize with your signature stack of necklaces).
Tna Hold-It™ Sutton Tank, $28 (aritzia.com)
Aritzia has a vast collection of reasonably affordable white tank tops, and this one is our favorite.
Zara Sleeveless Ribbed Cotton T-Shirt, $15.90 (zara.com)
This longline, super comfortable ribbed tank is perfect for partying, sleeping and working out, making it one of the most versatile options.
Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Scoopneck Tank, $25 (abercrombie.com)
This top-rated cropped tank is perfect for showing a little midriff and features a 1990s-inspired scoop neckline and all-over ribbed detailing.
Tank Air Studio Tank White, $75 (tankairstudio.com)
If you’re looking to invest in a white tank, this high-quality, super sculpting Tank Air number has been all over our TikTok FYP and is worth the splurge.
Brandy Melville Beyonca Crop Tank, $16 (brandymelville.com)
It wouldn’t be a white tank top roundup without a Brandy Melville feature (or two). We’ve lost track of how many times we’ve purchased this tank. It also comes in a longer, non-cropped version.
Brandy Melville Skylar Scalloped Tank, $16 (brandymelville.com)
Brandy Melville is always switching up the brand’s white tank collection. This one’s our current fave because of the cute, subtle scallop details at the top and thin straps.