Shop SI Swimsuit-Approved White Hot Swimsuits for the Scorching Summer Days Ahead
Temperatures are rising and nothing feels better than catching a tan on the sand or taking a dip in the pool. We know you’ve been searching for a new swimsuit (or two, or three) to add to your collection this season. And, what better way to beat the heat than with a quiet luxury-inspired white number?
Whether you’re an upcoming bride looking for bachelorette trip suits or just inspired by Sofia Richie’s minimalist aesthetic, there’s something out there for you. And, if you’re looking for the least amount of coverage and tan lines to stay as cool as possible, or a sporty, family-friendly one-piece is more you’re speed, we’ve certainly got it all.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Below are 10 SI Swimsuit-approved bikini and one-pieces at a variety of price points.
One-pieces
Minimale Animale Nolita Suit Sunblock, $245 (minimaleanimale.com)
Lauren Wasser, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, rocked this super flattering, backless, high-leg one-piece that is the perfect blend of sporty and daring.
Ark Swimwear White Deep V One-Piece, $120 (arkswimwear.com)
This sleek suit is described as the “perfect cut” for good reason. It features a tasteful plunging neckline, adjustable minimalist straps and an open back.
Four Three Seven the Johnson One-Piece, $155 (shop437.com)
There are numerous ways to wear this strappy, sophisticated one-piece. Former SI Swimsuit cover girl Yumi Nu looked absolutely radiant posing on the beaches of Belize in the Four Three Seven swimsuit this year.
Bikinis
Strawberry Milk Mob Desert Cowgirl Top, $32 and Desert Cowgirl Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This aptly-titled adorable, bow-embellished white set is the perfect bikini for your Hannah Montana-inspired summer.
PacSun Eco Ivory Malibu Scrunch Triangle Bikini Top, $23.96 and Strap High-Cut Bikini Bottom, $21.56 (pacsun.com)
This solid cream set, created from partially recycled fabric, is an elevated, adjustable, scrunchy-material take on the classic triangle bikini.
Andi Bagus Ringo Micro Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
SI Swimsuit loves pulling Andi Bagus suits for a bunch of different models each year, including two-time brand star Sixtine’s 2024 photo shoot in Belize.
Monday Swimwear Palma Ivory Top, $82 and Bottom, $78 (mondayswimwear.com)
This is a classic white string bikini, featuring a customizable style on the top and adjustability on the bottoms. Monday Swimwear is also highly SI Swimsuit model-approved.
Bydee Symi Aphrodite Top, $69 and Cyprus Aphrodite Bottom, $48 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This Alix Earle-loved brand rarely goes on sale. Snag Bydee’s adorable coquettecore set featuring the cutest dainty rose print at a discount ASAP.
Medina Swimwear Ivory Sunkiss Top, €185 and Ivory Sunkiss Bottom, €155 (medinaswimwear.com)
Brand legend Nina Agdal dazzled in Belize wearing this minimal coverage, sleek two-piece for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Lybethras Sixtine Micro Bikini White Texture G String, $160 (lybethras.com)
Content creator Sixtine stunned in this ultra cheeky set featuring a shiny, textured material that glistens perfectly under the summer sun—now you can, too.