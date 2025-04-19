Bianca Belair Is Ready for WrestleMania in Ab-Flaunting Bikini Top and Matching Pants at Fan Event
Bianca Belair is once again showing us why she’s the “EST of WWE” while promoting WrestleMania 41 this week!
The 36-year-old WWE superstar and former champion is set to face off against defending champion Iyo Sky and fellow former champion Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship this weekend. Belair earned her shot at the title by winning at Elimination Chamber back in March, but after “costing” Ripley her championship during Ripley and Sky’s match on Monday Night Raw, the face-off was deemed a triple threat—and these three powerhouses have plenty of bad blood between them to make for an edge-of-your-seat showdown.
But Belair appears more than prepared to take on both women, dropping a new photo set on her Instagram this week, which saw her impressive physique on full display.
Donning a black bikini top and ab-flaunting low-rise flared pants, the superstar was looking stronger than ever for the WWE World fan event. Further accessorizing the look with a colorful bra-style chain overlay, various bracelets, a fuzzy bucket hat, and black sandal-style heels, there’s no denying Belair is ready to do battle this Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Her iconic floor-length braid was, of course, front and center, the hairdo being equal parts signature style and in-ring weapon. Her makeup for the event was subtler than her typical onstage look, opting for glowing skin, expertly done eyelashes, and a shiny, mauvey pink on the lips.
Belair took to Instagram again shortly after posting the photo set, this time sharing video clips of her smiling and chatting with fans at the event, writing in the caption, “Yall always show up and show out for me and I luv yall for that! 💋And I heard all of yall! Im going UN👏🏾DE👏🏾FEA👏🏾TED on Sunday at #wrESTleMania”
And supporters of the superstar were more than happy to share their love in the comments, as well, both for her upcoming match and for her unmatched style:
“Put the title on her now 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” one commenter wrote.
“girllll who told you to eat like thattt 😍,” another fan asked.
“The abs are Abing!!! Let’s get that title back this week girl!!! 🙌🏽,” another added.
We’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see whether or not Belair will continue her undefeated streak, but no matter what happens, fans of the superstar know one thing for certain: you absolutely cannot spell WrestleMania without EST.
You can catch WrestleMania 41 when it airs live on Peacock this Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20!