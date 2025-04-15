Rhea Ripley Is Looking WrestleMania Ready in Impressive New Bikini Photo
You better believe Rhea Ripley is ready to unleash some of that “brutality” her entrance theme sings about this weekend at WrestleMania 41.
The 28-year-old WWE superstar sets her sights on reclaiming her recently lost Women’s World Championship this Sunday, taking to the “the grandest stage of them all” to challenge current champion, Iyo Sky, as well as Bianca Belair—who remains undefeated at WrestleMania since her debut in 2018—ensuring this surprise triple threat match will be no easy feat.
But that doesn’t seem to be too much of a problem for “Mami,” as she took to Instagram this week to bless her 5.4 million followers with a glimpse of her impressive WrestleMania season physique, simply captioning the photo, “One week 🃏.”
Going low-to-no makeup for the stunning selfie, Ripley stands in the mirror sporting a simple black bikini with her tattoos on full display. It’s clear from this image alone that the former champion is more than prepared to go to war this weekend, and you better believe her fellow WWE superstars were quick to comment on the iconic shot, expressing their admiration in the comments:
“😍🥵,” NXT’s Nikkita Lyons wrote.
“OH MY GOODNESS 😍,” former SmackDown superstar Blair Davenport commented.
“OH! 😍,” NXT’s Karmen Petrovic added.
In an exclusive interview this past week with The Takedown on SI, Ripley shared more about her own personal “road to WrestleMania” and how these challenging triple threat matches differ from her singles matches:
“I feel like they’re faster-paced. For sure, they’re just unpredictable,” Riply said. “They’re so unpredictable because you have three superstars in there, especially to the caliber that we’re all at. You got Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and me. We’re all so different with our skill bases, but then at the same time, that meshes so well together [...] Anyone can get pinned. Anything can happen.”
But the week leading up to the “showcase of the immortals” (seriously, y’all, WrestleMania has so many nicknames) has proved to be equally challenging, with Ripley taking part in several promotional events over the last month for the brand, including heading down to Miami to watch UFC 314 this past weekend. But, in a way, she finds comfort in the chaos, given these opportunities are the fruits of her hard work:
“I’m honored to do it all. I really am. As crazy as it’s going to be, I remember being in NXT and wishing for an opportunity and putting in the work,” Ripley noted. “Now, I feel like I’ve grown the Rhea Ripley name enough, and now the company really does hold me in such a high regard that they put all this stuff on my plate because they know that I can go out there and I can handle it like a professional.”
You can catch WrestleMania 41 when it airs live on Peacock this Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20!