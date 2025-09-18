Brianna LaPaglia Is Basically Autumn Personified in Cozy Layered Look
When the air is getting chillier and the leaves are getting crispier, that’s when Brianna LaPaglia will be smiling from ear to ear while wearing some super cozy garments. The internet personality took to Instagram this week to flaunt her latest fall-friendly outfit, as well as let her followers know what she’s been up to lately.
LaPaglia’s latest ensemble consisted of a white long-sleeve T-shirt underneath a multicolored vest. For her bottom half, she wore a pair of dark-wash faded jeans and accessorized with a black belt. A walnut brown beanie was also a stellar choice for this look, as it tied into the autumnal aesthetic while also bringing something fresh to these everyday clothes.
Outside of her stylish Instagram looks, LaPaglia is currently traveling while on a trip to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. So far, the trip appears to have been a pleasant one for her—so much so that she’s thinking of looking at a more permanent place in the country.
“I’ve already been looking into properties here,” LaPaglia expressed in one of her TikTok vlogs. “My lease is up in December, and I’ve really been looking for a life change. I’ve never felt happier than here in Edinburgh, so who f*****g knows. As long as I can take my animals with me, then Mama might be home right now.”
In the same video journal, she talked about how she feels much safer in Scotland than she does in New York. The 26-year-old is so obsessed with her new location, in fact, that she called for anyone currently in America to take a trip to Edinburgh if they can. In her opinion, what awaits is a different perspective and a change of pace.
“The people, just the way people interact. The way that everything is just so different. We’re so brainwashed to think that America is perfect and the best, and I can guarantee you it’s not,” she added. “Love my Americans, though.”
LaPaglia ended her vlog by walking through the city, taking in all the sights and sounds while also learning the best routes to her favorite local places. She finally ended up at her destination, W. Armstrong & Son, to look at some cool vintage pieces.
Scotland seems to be this SI Swimsuit digital cover model’s new favorite place, but only time will tell if she’ll make the move to this United Kingdom hotspot.