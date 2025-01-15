Brianna LaPaglia
Digital trailblazer and podcast host Brianna LaPaglia is best known for her authentic voice, cutting humor and creativity. The Boston native rose to fame with Barstool Sports, where she started as an intern while attending Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio as a pre-med major on the swimming and diving team. She soon became a full-time employee of the media company, where she has since cohosted two podcasts: PlanBri Uncut and BFFs.
Outside of her work with Barstool, LaPaglia is a content creator who first rose to fame on Vine, which is where her “Chickenfry” nickname originated. Since then, she has built a loyal online following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram through her raw and unfiltered storytelling. Whether LaPaglia is opening up about relationships and body image struggles or providing her witty thoughts on pop culture, sports, fashion and more, the media personality knows how to engage her audience. She is also passionate about bringing awareness to toxic relationships in order to help women thrive.
LaPaglia makes her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover model of our January 2025 digital issue.