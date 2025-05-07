Brianna LaPaglia Is a Total Knockout in Red Vintage Mini Dress at ‘Bet Gala’ Event
Brianna LaPaglia was red-hot while attending an exciting event this past week, and we’re positively obsessed with her vintage look!
The podcast host and SI Swimsuit model went to the Barstool Sports Bet Gala in Scottsdale, Ariz., this past week, and if LaPaglia’s latest Instagram photo drop is anything to go by, the 25-year-old had a genuine blast with all of her friends.
You can check out LaPaglia’s Instagram post here!
Captioning the new 10-photo carousel, “Bet Gala was an absolute blast!!! The Celtics losing last night was absolutely devastating though what the hell man,” LaPaglia was radiant in red.
Donning a vintage, sleeveless mini dress with an elegant high neckline and embroidered gold letters wrapping completely around the waist, the social media superstar further accessorized the stunning look with thick, stacked gold bangles on her wrists, matching gold earrings and shiny gold heels, as well as a gray clutch with gold detailing.
Her blonde locks were pulled up into a fun and messy top knot with several of her tresses curled and left out for a touch of casual glamour. And speaking of “casual glamour,” her makeup look for the event was the very definition of that. Keeping up with the golden theme of her accessories, LaPaglia’s glowing skin was the perfect base for a subtle but stylish look which included pink cheeks, plush eyelashes and the perfect nude lip.
Fellow social media star, Josh Richards, also posted a video clip with LaPaglia to his own Instagram account, as well as a fun video to TikTok where fans can get another angle of this to-die-for outfit.
But that wasn’t all, as LaPaglia also delighted fans with tales of her traveling troubles while on the way home from the event, which she hilariously dubbed the “Hungover Chronicles,” posting it all on her TikTok account.
The silly series began with LaPaglia admitting she not only slept in her hair and makeup after the event, but she lost an earring, which...honestly, it’s just deeply relatable content. She then told a sweet story about how Richards had mistakenly believed someone at the event made her cry (she was emotional about something unrelated), and revealed that he was ready to come to her defense, no questions asked, which her fans loved, appreciating his older brother energy.
As the videos progressed, an exhausted LaPaglia shared she was “too hungover to get on a plane” (again, been there, know it well), which had one commenter exclaiming “diva in distress 😭!” The 18-plus video series ended today with LaPaglia finally arriving back at her apartment at almost 7 a.m., clearly drained from the wild experience.
We hope LaPaglia gets plenty of rest after her latest adventure!