Brianna LaPaglia Channels Sexy Corpcore With Plunging Oversized Suit, Glasses

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator stunned at the ‘Sports Illustrated’ party during Super Bowl weekend.

Ananya Panchal

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Brianna LaPaglia turned heads with a sultry take on power dressing at Sports Illustrated The Party at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 8 in New Orleans. The PlanBri Uncut podcast host put a bold spin on the corpcore aesthetic, proving that office-inspired fashion can be anything but boring. She stepped onto the red carpet in a chic “Java” brown tailored set from Helsa Studios—an effortlessly cool and polished baggy suit.

The Oversized Suit Blazer ($403) featured a deep plunging neckline, elongating her frame and adding a daring edge to the otherwise traditional silhouette. Padded shoulders contributed to its strong, structured shape, while a chest tab pocket brought in a subtle menswear-inspired detail. She balanced the relaxed fit of the top with the high-waisted, wide-leg Crossover Suit Trouser ($243) featuring precise pleats and maintaining a sleek, fitted aesthetic and adding movement and fluidity to the ensemble.

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia / Skip Bolen/Getty Images

LaPaglia kept the styling intentionally sharp and sophisticated, leaning into ultra-chic, no-nonsense energy with bold accessories. A chunky gold chain-link necklace sat at her collarbone, complementing her deep neckline, while double-stacked chunky gold hoops framed her face. She layered several statement rings on her fingers, adding an extra dose of edge.

But it was the 25-year-old’s rectangular black eyeglasses that truly took the look to the next level, evoking an undeniably sexy librarian vibe. To contrast the structured suiting, the Massachusetts native carried a dazzling gold micro-purse, injecting a playful, feminine touch with just the right amount of sparkle.

The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who posed for the front of the January 2025 issue, also shared a fun dance TikTok video showing off the ultra-cool look while lip-syncing to “Alter Ego” by Doechii and JT.

If LaPaglia’s take on corpcore has you ready to embrace the trend but you’re looking for budget-friendly options, here are two chic and more affordable ways to get the look.

Princess Polly Crowd pleaser oversized blazer chocolate, $78 and Ambient wide leg pant chocolate, $68 (us.princesspolly.com)

Princess Polly
Princess Polly

This set blends structure with ease, offering a commanding silhouette that exudes confidence. Designed with a non-stretch yet fully lined fabric, the suit delivers a luxurious feel without compromising comfort. Whether styled for work or an evening out, this duo is the ultimate corpcore statement. You can also complete the monochrome look with a third piece, the Irresistible Strapless Top ($50).

Naked Wardrobe Suiting Relaxed Boyfriend Blazer $180 and Suiting Oversized Trousers, $128 (nakedwardrobe.com)

Naked Wardrobe
Naked Wardrobe

This elevated suit redefines power dressing with a fresh, contemporary edge and will be a closet staple for years to come. Thoughtfully designed with functional pockets, refined tailoring and luxe linings, it transitions seamlessly from boardroom to after-hours, embodying empowerment in every step.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

