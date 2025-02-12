Brianna LaPaglia Channels Sexy Corpcore With Plunging Oversized Suit, Glasses
Brianna LaPaglia turned heads with a sultry take on power dressing at Sports Illustrated The Party at Mardi Gras World on Feb. 8 in New Orleans. The PlanBri Uncut podcast host put a bold spin on the corpcore aesthetic, proving that office-inspired fashion can be anything but boring. She stepped onto the red carpet in a chic “Java” brown tailored set from Helsa Studios—an effortlessly cool and polished baggy suit.
The Oversized Suit Blazer ($403) featured a deep plunging neckline, elongating her frame and adding a daring edge to the otherwise traditional silhouette. Padded shoulders contributed to its strong, structured shape, while a chest tab pocket brought in a subtle menswear-inspired detail. She balanced the relaxed fit of the top with the high-waisted, wide-leg Crossover Suit Trouser ($243) featuring precise pleats and maintaining a sleek, fitted aesthetic and adding movement and fluidity to the ensemble.
LaPaglia kept the styling intentionally sharp and sophisticated, leaning into ultra-chic, no-nonsense energy with bold accessories. A chunky gold chain-link necklace sat at her collarbone, complementing her deep neckline, while double-stacked chunky gold hoops framed her face. She layered several statement rings on her fingers, adding an extra dose of edge.
But it was the 25-year-old’s rectangular black eyeglasses that truly took the look to the next level, evoking an undeniably sexy librarian vibe. To contrast the structured suiting, the Massachusetts native carried a dazzling gold micro-purse, injecting a playful, feminine touch with just the right amount of sparkle.
The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who posed for the front of the January 2025 issue, also shared a fun dance TikTok video showing off the ultra-cool look while lip-syncing to “Alter Ego” by Doechii and JT.
If LaPaglia’s take on corpcore has you ready to embrace the trend but you’re looking for budget-friendly options, here are two chic and more affordable ways to get the look.
Princess Polly Crowd pleaser oversized blazer chocolate, $78 and Ambient wide leg pant chocolate, $68 (us.princesspolly.com)
This set blends structure with ease, offering a commanding silhouette that exudes confidence. Designed with a non-stretch yet fully lined fabric, the suit delivers a luxurious feel without compromising comfort. Whether styled for work or an evening out, this duo is the ultimate corpcore statement. You can also complete the monochrome look with a third piece, the Irresistible Strapless Top ($50).
Naked Wardrobe Suiting Relaxed Boyfriend Blazer $180 and Suiting Oversized Trousers, $128 (nakedwardrobe.com)
This elevated suit redefines power dressing with a fresh, contemporary edge and will be a closet staple for years to come. Thoughtfully designed with functional pockets, refined tailoring and luxe linings, it transitions seamlessly from boardroom to after-hours, embodying empowerment in every step.