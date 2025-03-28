Brooks Nader’s ‘Baywatch’ Red Swimsuit Cover Moment Has Us Dreaming of the Dominican Republic
Brooks Nader’s red one-piece from her SI Swimsuit Dominican Republic cover shoot in 2023 is the sexy yet flirty vibes every swimsuit lover wants to channel for summer 2025.
The swimsuit, which comes from Matthew Bruch, is the perfect color for those who want to stand out amongst the crowd on the beach—but it’s also a great cut for those who want medium coverage to show a little bit of skin. What’s more, this piece resembles that of the ones the Baywatch cast wore in the late ‘80s, providing a retro look.
All in all, it’s a stellar choice to have in the closet. But if these aspects aren’t impressive enough, maybe this swift reminder of how jaw-dropping Nader looked on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will convince you.
Fortunately, there are a plethora of swimsuits out there that look just like the one Nader wore for this shoot. Here's how to channel the style of this SI Swimsuit legend with similar pieces from other brands.
Red Cold Plunge Scrunch One Piece Swimsuit, $49 (pacsun.com)
A fun take on the classic Baywatch swimsuit, PacSun brings forth a stunning one-piece with a deep plunge in the middle. The full-coverage triangle cups on both sides make a fine way to implement the red on the front upper half of the suit before going back into the low scoop back.
Above all, what’s to love about this piece is the fabric that’s tight enough to fit the curves of the body but also comfortable enough to allow for a lot of movement for an active day of running slowly on the beach.
One Piece Red, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
Our favorite part of this red one-piece from Gooseberry Intimates is that dramatic deep plunge as it elevates the allure even more. The high-hipped bottom portion of this one-piece will certainly be what makes everyone do a double take, however, especially because it allows for a more cheeky vibe.
Olivia Rodrigo donned the same piece in her 22nd birthday Instagram photo dump, so it's safe to say that this swimsuit has that celebrity stamp of approval.
The Mara One Piece Swimsuit, $175 (everythingbutwater.com)
This one-piece from Everything But Water is everything anyone could want in a swimsuit inspired by Baywatch. From the circle scoop neckline to the way this ensemble hugs the body just right all the way down to the hips, this garment looks like it was practically ripped right out of Nader and Pamela Anderson’s closets.
Nader gave the world a run for their money with her Dominican Republic shoot and it’s high time for fans to get in on this Baywatch moment, too.