Olivia Rodrigo Turns 22 in ‘Baywatch’-Inspired Red One-Piece, Cutest Dresses
The biggest happy birthday goes to none other than Olivia Rodrigo, the pop princess who officially turned 22 last week. Of course, for her special day, she dropped new photos reflecting on her previous year as well as ones that speak to the vibe she sees this new age bringing. Safe to say, 22 is going to be a fun, fashion-filled year for the singer.
Rodrigo’s birthday Instagram dump consists of adorable polka-dot dresses that give preppy academia energy to a snap of her looking picnic-ready in her pastel red mini smock dress. However, the one outfit that stands out from the rest is Rodrigo’s red hot one-piece bathing suit, a spitting image of the one that can be found in Baywatch.
Naturally, a red piece like this one is best donned on the beach, hence why this beach snap was everything fans wanted and so much more. The 22-year-old artist flaunted her slim, toned body in the ensemble. She also sported a black cap and black-tinted sunglasses as her accessories for the look, keeping it sexy yet casual, especially with her stylish braided pigtails.
Without a doubt, every single photo in this birthday post is absolutely a vibe!
Friend and fellow musician Conan Gray—who can be seen in the second photo of the post—showed support in the comments section, joking, “you get to have your second drink of your entire life this year !!!”
Through her latest share, it’s clear that the “hope ur ok” singer seeks to chase after the highs that come with love, friendship and, of course, music this year.
As expected, the world is patiently waiting for Rodrigo to release her third album following the smash-hit success of her debut, Sour, and her sophomore album, GUTS. While it’s unclear if she has something ready to release this year, she did mention to Billboard that she's always writing and thinking about music even if it's in passing.
“Writing songs is really therapeutic for me,” Rodrigo said in October 2024 when asked about a new album. “So I’m always noodling around making stuff even when I’m not in the studio making an album."
Despite always humming a tune or tapping her feet, however, she says that she would rather take a step back first before getting back into the swing of things. “I’m definitely going to take a little vacation after this tour though! I’m trying not to put too much pressure on anything right now,” she added.
Whether her new age of life comes with a new album or not, exciting things lie ahead for this superstar.