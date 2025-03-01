Brooks Nader Flaunts Killer Abs and Model Legs in All-Black Bikini Beach Moment
Brooks Nader is looking well-rested, glamorous and overall radiant for her recent trip to the beach. Wearing very casual swimwear that somehow still makes this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend look drop-dead gorgeous, she proves time and time again that it’s not always about the style of the garments but how one wears them.
For her most recent Instagram post, the model could be seen wearing a pitch-black micro tank top purposefully folded up to create a flattering, revealing look. The top allowed her to put her fit physique at the front and center, serving up some major body tea ahead of the spring season. Matching with the top was a classic high-hip black bikini bottom, making this a monochrome, sporty yet sexy outfit one that fans can easily emulate for their next trip to the beach.
As for the accessories, you can never go wrong with a simple camouflage Los Angeles-branded cap as Nader rocked, as it was not only a great way to break up all of the black but also kept away the sun rays. The Louisiana native also chose various pieces of unique jewelry to adorn her hands, ears and wrists. Last but not least, some dark-tinted glasses tied it all together for a classic beach look.
A yummy bag of Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups was the perfect snack for Nader to munch on while bathing in the sun. And the best part is that the product is made with real ingredients, so there’s no need to worry about having a cheat day.
Along with this new collaboration, Nader—who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in Paradise Island in 2019 and returned to the magazine every year since, including for the cover in 2023—is booked and busy with various partnerships. Skinny Dipped is just one of her most recent, but she’s also worked with Patrick Ta Beauty, Smirnoff, Door Dash, Samsung, Redken and many more notable brands. Safe to say this just shows she’s a person everyone wants to work with.
Where life will take her next is an exciting thing to look forward to, especially because no matter what Nader does, she always dominates. Until then, enjoying her all-black beachwear look, along with a bag of Skinny Dipped cups, is perfectly fine. And if you follow her on Instagram, you’ll know there’s more where that came from. Active on the social media platform, the content creator and Dancing With the Stars alum recently shared another black bikini look by the beach, proving she’s the queen of swimwear—even in the winter.