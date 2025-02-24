Brooks Nader Is a Total Beach Babe in Black Two-Piece in Mexico
Brooks Nader seems to be having the time of her life on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She looks well-rested, recharged and sun-tanned after basking in the natural sunlight. All of this is to say that whatever routine she’s engaging in during her vacation, she’s going to have to share all the details so fans can also look this effortlessly good.
For her first Mexico look, Nader sports a black bikini top and matching bottom. The cheeky two-piece highlights the model’s impressive physique. Whether to keep her warm in case of a slight chill or to make her outfit pop even more, she paired the swimsuit with a black and white sleeved shrug, a choice that fashion lovers are certainly living for. Last but not least, the simple jewelry of a gold cross necklace and emerald green square gem necklace really elevates the look, as do the dark-tinted sunglasses.
Another look she brought to the sunny country includes a salmon pink dress with a flattering halter neck and deep plunge. The gold mini triangle earrings make quite the statement here, polishing this look altogether. But nothing makes this look more elegant than Nader’s hair being up in a slicked-back bun.
Another final look in this photo dump is a cozy white robe. Sure, this look is far more lax than the others, but, with Nader putting it on, it doesn’t come as a surprise that it looks stylish.
Whether she’s chilling by the pool or going out with a friend for a nice dinner, the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover girl knows how to bring her sense of fashion to Mexico.
Nader’s black two-piece brings her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 to mind as it was in this photo shoot where she also wore solid-colored, staple bikinis. In Paradise Island, where she and photographer Yu Tsai came together to bring forth a masterpiece of a feature, she sported pieces from brands like Monica Hansen Beachwear, Beach Bunny, Tavik and more.
No matter the brand, however, jaws were on the floor, taken aback by how unbelievably good she looked as well as by the confidence she exuded in every snap.
Her vacation in Mexico also awakens memories from her most recent shoot with the brand, which, coincidentally, happened in Mexico.
For the 2024 shoot, Nader was photographed by Tsai once again to capture photos that were almost too good to be true. If nothing else, this feature proved that swimsuits love to see Nader coming as once the model puts them on, both she and the items of clothing will be all anyone’s talking about.
Be it a bikini from 2019, 2024 or from 2025, Nader and beachwear go hand-in-hand.