Brooks Nader, Olandria and More SI Swimsuit Models Who Made an Impression During Paris Fashion Week

After a week of glitz and glamour, Paris Fashion Week has officially drawn to a close. The runway shows, which spanned Monday, Sept. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 6, showcased designer womenswear collections for spring/summer 2027, and plenty SI Swimsuit talent took in the action right from the front row—or strutted the catwalk.

From Dior and Chanel to Tom Ford and Mugler, there were some truly stunning looks on the runway, and with yet another fashion week in the books, we’ve gleaned plenty of outfit inspo for the seasons to come. Below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks that came out of Paris Fashion Week.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader during Paris Fashion Week | Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images, Neil Mockford/Getty Images and Yaro Roland/Getty Images

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, remained booked and busy throughout the weeklong festivities. In addition to attending the Revolve magazine launch at Hôtel d’Evreux on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native was spotted at plenty of other industry events, including a Clarins dinner party, EE72’s anniversary party, the Mugler runway show and more. The model and Baywatch star was interviewed for the fall 2026 issue of EE72, which you can read in full here.

Olandria

Olandria during Paris Fashion Week | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images and Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Like Nader, Olandria was also seen at several Paris Fashion Week events within the last few days. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie was likewise photographed at the Revolve magazine launch, in addition to the EE72 anniversary party. Additionally, the 28-year-old model attended the Casablanca show on Friday, Oct. 2.

Ciara

Ciara during Paris Fashion Week | Aurore Marechal/Getty Images, WWD/Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Proving she is an absolute style chameleon, Ciara stunned in three different looks on Saturday, Oct. 3. In addition to attending the BoF 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel, she strutted the runway during the Junya Watanabe show and took in the Noir Kei Ninomiya catwalk. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star showed off her baby bump all the while—earlier this month, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced they are expecting baby No. 4.

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson during Paris Fashion Week | Dave Benett/Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

After walking in the Gucci runway show during Milan Fashion Week, Mickelson, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, took to the front row for Paris Fashion Week. She was seen at the EE72 anniversary party on Oct. 2 and the Mugler runway show two days later.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow during Paris Fashion Week | Dave Benett/Getty Images and Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Clearly, EE72’s anniversary party was the place to see and be seen, as Harlow also dropped by. The SI Swimsuit legend was also spotted at the BoF 500 Gala on Saturday, where she dazzled in an ombré dress adorned in feathers.

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