Eileen Gu, Olandria and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine in Our Favorite Looks of the Week

It’s officially October, which means fall fashion is in full swing. Whether on the runway or the red carpet, SI Swimsuit models are showcasing their best seasonal ensembles, and we’re swiftly taking notes. Several A-lister events this week brought out brand stars past and present, who stepped out in some seriously stylish looks.

While the autumn season signifies cool game-day ensembles (think MLB playoff gear and football ’fits), it also brings out cozy layers, fabulous footwear and chic outerwear. Whether you’re heading to a red carpet event or just going out for date night, there’s plenty of inspo to be taken from the top SI Swimsuit model looks of the week below.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Right after Milan Fashion Week wrapped, Paris Fashion Week picked up where the designer showcases left off. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Eileen Gu attended the Dior women’s wear spring/summer 2027 runway show at Jardin des Tuileries, where the Olympic freestyle skier was dressed in the label from head to toe.

Gu, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton, later recapped her experience on Instagram, posing alongside creative director Jonathan Anderson and sharing snippets from the catwalk.

Olandria

Olandria | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Olandria, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, attended the Revolve magazine launch at Hôtel d’Evreux on Sept. 29, where she dazzled in what she deemed a “Barbie after dark” ’fit. Styled by The Reismans, the model and reality star was clad in a black mini dress with a lace-up front and an exposed black lace bra.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, also attended the Revolve magazine launch on Tuesday, where she too rocked a black mini. The Baywatch star’s strapless dress was paired with sunglasses and peep-toe heels in the same monochromatic hue.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Baylee, who most recently posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, sparkled on the VMAs red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27. Her halter Marc Bouwer gown was paired with an elegant up-do and equally dazzling accessories. Find more of our favorite looks from the event here.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model and host of the Booked, Blonde and Busy podcast, attended the New York City premiere of Verity at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The film adaptation of the popular Colleen Hoover book of the same name hits theaters Friday, Oct 2.

While fans might know her best for her modeling campaigns, Ponton made a cameo in the film adaptation of another of Hoover’s best-selling books, It Ends With Us, in 2024.

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