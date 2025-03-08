Brooks Nader Thrives in Paris With Stunning See-Through Bubble Skirt Dress, Statement Accessories
Brooks Nader is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest Paris Fashion Week ensemble is no exception. The SI Swimsuit legend, who has graced the magazine’s pages for six consecutive years and landed on the cover in 2023 after a photo shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic, kicked off her time in the City of Love with a jaw-dropping look.
The 28-year-old stunned in a chic Maison Alaïa white mini dress that featured a sleek, slim-fitting drop waist silhouette that transitioned seamlessly into a flirty bubble skirt. The piece perfectly highlighted Nader’s long, lean legs as she posed from her luxurious room at Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris, where the hotel thoughtfully added pillows embroidered with her initials, “BN.”
The Swim Search open casting call alumnus accessorized her look with this season’s hottest trends—chunky textured bangles and a matching structured orb collar necklace—adding a bold, eye-catching touch to her sophisticated, minimalist ensemble. She kept her long dark locks neatly pulled back into a sleek ponytail, allowing the jewelry and her ultra-chiseled cheekbones and jawline to shine.
“Lemme see u do your dance 💃,” Nader captioned the images, a reminder of her time on Dancing With the Stars Season 33. She set the post to the sound of Drake’s viral new hit “NOKIA.” It was during her stint on the reality show that she met pro choreographer Gleb Savchenko, with whom she’s been romantically linked since the very start of the reality TV series. While the pair hasn’t officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve been spotted packing on the PDA both online and in public.
Adding a touch of relatability to her Parisian glam, one slide of her carousel revealed a half-eaten McDonald’s meal on a table—proof that even a fashion week muse needs a quick fast food snack break.
While the Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, is often photographed lounging on sandy beaches in barely-there bikinis or commanding attention on red carpets in dramatic designer gowns, her everyday style is surprisingly simple.
In an interview with Modern Luxury, Nader, who has four younger sisters who are all also models in Manhattan, revealed that her go-to look is effortless and a foolproof way to looking put-together. “A basic tee, jeans and big vintage jewelry,” she shared, proving that her off-duty aesthetic is all about comfort.