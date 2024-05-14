Brooks Nader 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Ever since Nader won the 2019 SI Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call, she has been a fixture in the annual issue. Her features have taken her everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic. Outside of her appearances in SI Swimsuit, the model works on a variety of brand campaigns alongside her three younger sisters, including a recent Valentine’s Day campaign with Clarins USA. Together, the four sisters opened the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the 2023 Miami Swim Week.
This year, the Louisiana native follows up her 2023 cover feature with a trip to Hollywood, Fla., where she participated in SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary “Legends” photo shoot. With the help of stylist Molly Dickinson, Nader looked fabulous in a Versace dress, Gianvito Rossi heels and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
Hair: Mitchell Ramazon/DJ Quintero at the Wallgroup using Living Proof
Makeup: Vlada Melnov
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer:Yu Tsai