Brooks Nader, Penny Lane and More SI Swimsuit Models Put Their Stamp of Approval on This Fall Outerwear Staple

There’s no doubt that fall is an incredible season for fashion. Whether you’re layering up in cozy sweaters, showcasing this year’s hottest shoe trends or reaching for your favorite pair of tried-and-true denim, the stylish options are endless. And, of course, when it comes to seasonal style, we can always look to SI Swimsuit models for a dose of creative inspiration.

Among the many fabulous looks we’ve observed from brand stars past and present over the past week, we’ve noticed one common thread: SI Swimsuit models are leaning into one particular outerwear staple lately. Whether in shades of chocolate brown, crocodile textures or classic black, these women love reaching for a classic leather jacket during the autumn.

Below, take a peek at just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model fashion moments of the past week that incorporate cool, model-off-duty outerwear.

Brooks Nader

While in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nader wore a leather bomber jacket over a sheer lime green mini dress adorned with black lace. The SI Swimsuit legend accessorized with a pair of black sunnies as she posed for photos, along with her drink of choice: a Celsius Spritz Vibe.

Penny Lane

Lane’s recent Instagram recap started out strong with a snapshot of the three-time SI Swimsuit model clad in a belted YSL leather jacket paired with a plaid pencil skirt by the designer. The model and skincare brand founder casually scrunched the sleeves of the jacket up her arms and paired the look with pointed-toe pumps as she posed by a Christmas tree.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s monochromatic ensemble not only featured an archival black crocodile leather jacket by Jean Paul Gaultier, but the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model also added a pop of color to her look with a burgundy purse in the same texture. The Kardashians star shared her look in an Instagram carousel that featured other recent snaps alongside her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson and mom Kris Jenner.

Hilary Duff

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model received the “Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year Award” during the 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit in West Hollywood. Duff, who released her sixth studio album, luck... or something, in February, wore a beautiful chocolate brown leather bomber jacket over a white dress for the event earlier this week.

Kate Love

Love’s “fall uniform,” she proclaimed in her social media caption, featured a pair of black denim, a coordinated top and square-toe shoes, along with a gorgeous cognac-colored leather jacket. The SI Swimsuit legend showed off her seasonal ensemble against a beautiful garden backdrop while she fluffed her blonde locks and showcased all angles of her outfit.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton | Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In her fashionable Instagram recap this week, Ponton rocked an oversized leather jacket, which she paired with classic Good American denim and Isabel Marant shoes. Additional looks featured in the post included the two-time SI Swimsuit model showing off a Miu-Miu purse, as well as black leather shorts paired with a sheer corset-style top.

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