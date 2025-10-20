Brooks Nader Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Denim Trend for Fall
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader nailed all the things everyone loves about fall fashion and western-inspired attire in her latest outfit. With her unique touch, she blended both aesthetics into one and delivered a look that scores 10s all across the board.
At an Uber One event located in Austin, Nader stunned in a stylish caramel body suit with striped lapels and cuffs. A quick round of applause for the way she styled this look, as Nader chose to wear her body suit open-chested to add a daring element to a very alluring outfit. As for her bottoms, no one can ever go wrong with a trendy pair of low-slung denim jeans, and hers are proof of just that.
Nader embodied a high-fashion cowgirl to a T, and an ensemble like this would be all the riot on any ranch.
After living it up in Austin, the next stop for Nader was none other than Dallas. There, she made it a Charlotte Tilbury-filled day to remember.
All about Brook Nader’s glam
As per her Instagram Story, she started her day with a few Charlotte Tilbury must-have products, including the Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser ($30), the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($30), Magic Cream ($65), the Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches ($70) and the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask Set ($80). All of the aforementioned products served as a nice way to prep the skin for all the festivities in store.
With glam done flawlessly and her outfit as cute as ever, Nader then headed to the AT&T Stadium to catch a game of football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys took home the victory during the showdown, but it was this American model who really won big with her fire lip product that has people DMing the celebrity to get in on all the deets.
“Need that lip gloss color you were just putting on,” Janice Burkhart wrote to Nader on Instagram.
Fortunately for Burkhart and fellow adorers of the gloss, it is available to purchase on Charlotte Tilbury’s official site. The Big Lip Plumpgasm ($35) line comes in a plethora of shades, such as Strawberry Chocolate, Nudegasm Diamonds and Pillow Talk. One elixir of gloss goes for $35, which is not a bad price when compared to how much people will be buzzing about this product.
In addition to the Big Lip Plumpgasm, Nader’s game day travel bag was filled with the Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick ($42), the Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara ($15) and several other stellar products that make a glam like this look glowy and neat.
Leave it to Nader to not only influence everyone to get in on her skincare and makeup routine, but also take a note or two on her dazzling fall fashion ideas. But then again, does anyone expect anything less from this fashionista?