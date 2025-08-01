Former SI Swimsuit Models Gabriella Halikas, Sixtine Are Gorgeous in Classy New Denim Campaign
Abercrombie & Fitch has a cult-like following of their denim, and for good reason. The brand just unveiled its “Denim Should Feel Like This” campaign on July 31, and it’s everything fans love about the brand.
The new launch features fresh washes and reimagined fits of their most-loved silhouettes: the Low-Rise Ultra Loose, High-Rise ‘90s Relaxed, Low-Rise Baggy and Mid-Rise Bootcut. Each pair is also available in the viral Curve Love version, which offers a few extra inches through the hips without compromising the wide size range (23 - 38) or the extra-short to extra-long length options that the brand is known for.
We also spotted a few familiar faces in the campaign—SI Swimsuit models Gabriella Halikas and Sixtine—who were joined by Michaela Delvillar, Coco Chinelo and Manana Arakelyan.
Their collective presence brings the brand’s ethos to life—celebrating individuality, inclusivity and the unmatched attitude that comes from strutting in a perfect pair of denim.
Halikas embodied laid-back cool in a pair of relaxed light-wash jeans styled with a black keyhole cut-out bodysuit from Abercrombie‘s new bra-free line.
“I’m here with Abercrombie today on set in New York City. I’m having the best time ever,” Halikas, who was discovered through the 2021 Swim Search open casting call, gushed at the start of one video. In the next frame, Sixtine added, “Denim should feel like being comfortable in your own skin. Putting on a good pair of jeans and your butt looks good is the biggest confidence boost.”
Sixtine—a two-time brand star who posed for the magazine in Dominica in 2023 and Belize in 2024—has built a loyal following thanks to her unapologetic rejection of unrealistic beauty standards and powerful body neutrality messaging. For her campaign images, she gave crisp white wide-leg jeans a polished edge with a black lace and satin tank.
Both of their looks prove Abercrombie denim moves effortlessly between casual and elevated styling. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in every detail. The jeans, which are crafted from 79% to 99% premium cotton, are soft yet structured. They break in beautifully while maintaining their shape, wear after wear.
The shades range from rich, saturated indigo to sun-faded blue to vintage black and many more. Each pair feels like an instant classic—timeless enough to last in your wardrobe yet modern in their fit and styling potential.
For years, Abercrombie has been redefining what great denim should feel like. With this campaign, the brand doubles down on that promise. The pieces celebrate confidence, flatter every figure and slide seamlessly into any outfit rotation. These jeans are made to be lived in, loved and worn on repeat.
This evolution didn’t happen overnight. Abercrombie has spent the last decade learning from its missteps, reshaping both its leadership and its values to better reflect the people who wear its clothes. Once known for exclusionary marketing, the brand has shifted gears entirely, focusing on inclusivity and authenticity. It has listened closely to customer feedback to design fits that embrace curves rather than fight them.
That willingness to adapt has fueled its resurgence. By prioritizing comfort, diversity and representation, Abercrombie has rebuilt its reputation and reconnected with a new generation of shoppers. The “Denim Should Feel Like This” campaign feels like the ultimate reflection of that journey—modern, mindful and made for everyone.
On August 6–11, Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting a Denim Event with 30–50% off every single pair of jeans across men’s and women’s collections. Additionally, the code DENIMAF applies an extra 15% off at checkout online. Shop at abercrombie.com.