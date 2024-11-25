Brooks Nader Is Ready for the Holidays in Gorgeous Halter Sweetheart Ruby Red Gown
This week, Los Angeles-based luxury label Nana Jacqueline celebrated the holiday season in style with supermodel, former SI Swimsuit cover girl and Dancing With the Stars contestant Brooks Nader at the brand’s festive new pop-up shop in Soho in New York City.
The Baton Rouge native, who has posed for the magazine six years in a row now, and was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019, stunned in the brand’s Francesca Dress in Red ($450), a halter-neck ruby gown featuring a skin-tight ruched silhouette that perfectly hugged her figure, with a flattering sweetheart neckline.
She paired with elegant dress with the matching pointed-toe Audrina Bow Heels ($560), adorned with delicate bow accents that added a playful yet polished touch to her ensemble. To complete her look, the 27-year-old accessorized with Nana Jacqueline’s sparkling diamond Gigi Necklace ($400) and statement stud Audrina Earrings ($225)
Her long honey-brown locks were smooth, straight and freshly blown out, cascading down her neck and shoulders. The Dibs Beauty investor opted for a full-glam moment including a flawless, bronzed base, a sheer wash of warm-toned eyeshadow, wispy lashes, chiseled cheekbones, a generous layer of terracotta blush and a glossy pinky-nude lip. Nader completed the look with a classy neutral baby pink acrylic manicure.
The holiday pop-up shop’s atmosphere mirrored Nana Jacqueline’s ultra-feminine, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Guests sipped champagne and custom cocktails, indulged in caviar from Astrea Caviar, and browsed the latest collections in the brand’s first-ever NYC retail space. Decked out in its signature blush pink color scheme with festive accents, the boutique brought the brand’s holiday spirit to life.
The brand was founded by Jacqueline Zhang and Nana Li in 2016. The pop-up, located at 414 West Broadway Street is open now through Jan. 14. Shop at nanajacqueline.com.
Though Nader was in NYC, where she primarily lives and has been based for the past several years on Wednesday night, she was back in Los Angeles (a city she has been frequenting for the past couple of months) the next day to practice for the DWTS finale. She and partner Gleb Savchenko, who sparked romance rumors while on the show together, were eliminated from Season 33 in early October, but are set to perform again together on the final episode next Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Tune in live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or Disney+.