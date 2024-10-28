Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Continue to Share Cryptic TikToks Following Rumored Split
This season of Dancing With the Stars has been wonderfully eventful so far. From the series drawing criticism for casting Anna Delvey—who ended up being eliminated first—to SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader's rumored romance with her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, there's been a lot to discuss. And while Nader and Savchenko never explicitly confirmed they were an item during the competition, their PDA and glowing comments about one another had us all raising our eyebrows.
But just as fast as we began shipping Nader and Savchenko together, the pair has seemingly split—if they were ever even together to begin with. The pair was eliminated fifth in the season on Oct. 15, and while reports claimed they would continue to see each other after leaving DWTS, that apparently isn’t the case. The 27-year-old model, who made her debut on SI Swimsuit in 2019 in Paradise Island, Bahamas, shocked her followers last week when sharing a very telling TikTok. Using a sound from the movie Whiplash, Nader wrote on her video: “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never even knew we were dating.”
Since this TikTok share, Savchenko and Nader have been going back and forth sharing videos that appear to be comments on their suspected split. The professional dancer took to TikTok this past weekend to lip-sync to Drake's “God's Plan,” specifically the lyrics, “She said do you love me? I tell her only partly, I only love my bed and my mama I'm sorry.” Actress Chandler Kinney, who is currently competing on DWTS, was one of many confused commenters, asking, “did i miss a chapter 😮.”
Nader used this opportunity to share another TikTok—this one most definitely about her relationship with Savchenko. Using the viral featuring the song “Somethin' Stupid,” the Louisiana native referenced the tattoos she and the professional dancer got together, writing on the video, “‘Let's get matching tattoos!!’” Nader has spoken publicly about the matching tattoos they got, though she hasn't revealed what they are.
And the TikToks did not stop there. Savchenko responded to Nader with another video, this time lip-syncing the song “Tattoos” by Artemas. He followed that up with another TikTok of him lip-syncing the song “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift. At this point, fans began to feel a little bit suspicious of all of the posts, with one commenting on Savchenko's video, “Why do I feel like brooks is the one filming,” and another adding, “Brooks is 100% recording this😂.”
Nader ended up responding to the suspicious comments with another TikTok, using a sound that says, “May Zeus himself strike me down if I’m lying” and writing on the video, “Strike me down if it was all for PR.” In the video, Nader mouths the words before falling to the ground, but she gets up and continues to mouth, “Didn't strike me though!” This post only confused fans further, as did her next TikTok which used a sound about being “drunk and alone.”
“brooks WE ARE TIRED,” one fan commented on one of Nader’s latest TikToks.
“The last 48 hours have been insane! How sustainable is this?!?!” another wrote, referencing the constant back and forth between Nader and Savchenko.
“I’m so confused if this is real beef or more PR 😭😭😭😭,” a third commented.
As the pair continues to share more posts on social media without any explanation, fans are desperate to get to the truth. However, because they never actually spoke out about their rumored romance, we have to assume they won’t speak out about a suspected split, either. But we're keeping our fingers crossed that Nader decides to share the details with her followers at some point in the future. In the meantime, at least their back-and-forth has been entertaining!