Brooks Nader’s Animal Print One-Piece Is Reminiscent of Her SI Swimsuit Feature in Mexico
We love seeing life imitate art, particularly when it comes to SI Swimsuit models rocking styles from their photo shoots IRL. And when 2023 cover model Brooks Nader recently shared a carousel of Instagram pics from her time in Palma De Mallorca, Spain, we immediately recognized her plunging animal print one-piece and likened it to similar styles she wore while on set with Yu Tsai in Mexico for this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
In the photo, Nader sprawled out on a lounger while aboard a boat in the super low V-neck number with a trio of string ties up the sides. She accessorized her swimwear with tons of gold bangle bracelets, gold hoop earrings and classic black sunglasses.
“SPOTTED 🐅,” the 27-year-old Louisiana native captioned her post, which also featured pics of Nader in a robe and athleisure while aboard the same watercraft.
Heart of Gold One-Piece, $176 (indahclothing.com)
As for Nader’s feature in Mexico for this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, the styling on set was inspired by animal prints and neutrals, perfectly matching the aesthetic of her summer boat day, above. It appears that Nader wore the very same INDAH suit, just in a different print, for her adventures in Spain.
Heart of Gold One-Piece, $100 (indahclothing.com)
In addition to the neutral hue and animal print Nader rocked in both pics above, the INDAH Heart of Gold One-Piece is also available in pink, lime green, white and more. The brand refers to this best-selling suit as “beach lingerie,” which can also be worn as a bodysuit with jeans or a skirt for a night out.