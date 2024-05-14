SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is hot off the heels of her 2023 cover girl moment. The Swim Search open casting call alumnus has appeared in every single issue of the magazine since her debut in 2019, and she never fails to amaze. The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City, is taking the Big Apple by storm as a total “it girl.” The oldest of four sisters, who all live in Manhattan, she’s been all over the globe, attending fashion weeks, strutting on runways, starring in campaigns and solidifying her status as a style icon.
Quintana Roo, a Mexican state nestled on the Yucatán Peninsula, is home to some of the most sought-after tropical travel destinations, including Cancún, Isla Cozumel, and Riviera Maya. This island paradise is steeped in vibrant Mayan traditions and boasts an array of natural wonders—from stunning beaches and refreshing cenotes to tranquil lagoons with clear waters. The Mexican Caribbean islands are renowned for their diverse wildlife, and visitors can see animals such as dolphins, toucans, armadillos, jaguars, spider monkeys, whale sharks and sea turtles.
Capitalizing off of the recent resurgence of animal prints, and the timelessness of neutrals, the styling for this shoot was ultra trendy and classic. Nader, a lover of a solid leopard print moment and a black-on-black enthusiast, donned a stunning series of swimsuits featuring bold, intricate cut-outs and delicious fun patterns.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. One piece by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Thaikila. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by Andrea Iyamah. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by AYA Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Bracelets by Johanna Ortiz Vacation. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. Belt provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Bracelet by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by INDAH. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
