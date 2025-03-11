Cameron Brink Cohosts International Women’s Day Luncheon, Dons Cutest Chocolate Brown Drop Waist Bubble Dress
Cameron Brink is celebrating women in style. The WNBA rookie and Straight to Cam podcast star cohosted an intimate International Women’s Day luncheon with Sydel Curry-Lee and Wave Sports & Entertainment in Los Angeles. Held in the picturesque Hollywood Hills on Saturday, March 8, the private gathering honored individuality, empowerment and authenticity—values Brink and Curry-Lee champion daily and on their show.
The event also served as the official friends-and-family launch party for the podcast, a platform focused on honest conversations about sports, culture and self-love. The team collaborated with Anthropologie, bringing a bohemian touch to the gathering with thoughtfully designed décor.
Guests, including Michelle Bain-Brink, Ros Gold-Onwude, Monica McNutt and MJ Acosta, enjoyed a vibrant afternoon filled with unique activations and meaningful conversations. A lively cocktail hour featured interactive experiences like aura photography, permanent jewelry and tarot card readings.
The SI Swimsuit model, set to appear in the 2025 issue releasing in May, following her breathtaking beachside shoot with Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. nailed her outfit and glam, of course. The 23-year-old donned a super cute and trendy chocolate brown drop-waist bubble-hem dress and served legs for day, pairing the flirty number with dark brown suede boots from Dolce Vita ($159.90).
The New Jersey native accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings and her massive diamond engagement ring (she and longtime partner Ben Felter got engaged last September). Brink completed the look with her signature edgy finishing touch, this time in the form of Anthropologie’s Pilcro Washed Faux-Leather Brown Cropped Moto Jacket ($158). Her long blonde locks were tossed up into a tousled bun with two face-framing pieces left loose and curled to perfection.
Brink, who was the No. 2 overall pick and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks at the historic 2024 WNBA draft, continues to shine both on and off the court. Though her rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL injury, which she has since had surgery for and is recovering from, the New Jersey native has kept busy with impactful projects in the fashion and modeling sphere and becoming a major social media staple for the Unrivaled league, where she will play with the Lunar Owls BC in 2026.
“For the gurlzzzz!! Had the best time celebrating our womanhood and @straight2cam show with some amazing women and @anthropologie 🧡 PS New Ep LIVE today!!!” Curry-Lee, 30, captioned an aesthetic Instagram video recapping the event.