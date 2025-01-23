Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry-Lee Launch Podcast ‘Straight to Cam’ Featuring Pop Culture, Sports, Self-Care Takes
When Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee get together, no topic is off-limits—and now, the rest of us get a front-row seat to their candid, hilarious and heartfelt conversations with the launch of their new podcast, Straight to Cam.
Wave Sports & Entertainment is kicking off 2025 with the debut of this exciting digital series cohosted by the rising WNBA star and media personality. The weekly podcast, premiering January 28, promises unfiltered discussions spanning pop culture, sports, dating, self-care and everything in between.
The duo’s unique chemistry and authentic rapport are grounded in years of friendship. Curry-Lee, 30, a former college volleyball player and sister of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, and Brink, 23, her godsister and the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s WNBA Draft, have shared a close bond rooted in their mothers’ college friendship. Together, they’ll bring their fresh perspectives to a platform designed to connect audiences to the behind-the-scenes realities of professional sports and celebrity culture.
The Stanford University alum and Unrivaled player views the show as an opportunity to showcase her vibrant personality beyond the basketball court. “Wave’s reputation as a leader in athlete-driven storytelling makes them the perfect partner to share my journey and bring fans closer to my world on and off the court,” Brink, who is set to appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, said in a press release. “With Straight to Cam, we’re not just talking about sports—we’re creating a space to celebrate the culture, community and candid moments that make life in the W so unique. I can’t wait for everyone to come along for the ride.”
As a mental health advocate and seasoned content creator, Curry-Lee complements Brink’s sports expertise with her insights on balancing wellness and the spotlight. The series will feature in-studio guests, adding diverse voices to their engaging conversations.
“Cameron and Sydel have a unique ability to connect with people and let their authentic selves shine,” said Mack Sovereign, chief content officer at Wave Sports & Entertainment. “Their chemistry and shared history will stand out in a crowded space, and we’re excited to add this dynamic duo to our growing slate of hit series.”
The podcast is backed by exclusive launch partners, PrizePicks and Allstate, and will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more major platforms. Fans can follow updates on X, Instagram and TikTok.
Wave Sports & Entertainment continues to innovate in athlete-driven storytelling, with Straight to Cam joining its lineup of original programming, including Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce and Podcast P with Paul George.