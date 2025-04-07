Camila Cabello Exudes Feminine Elegance in Classic Black Bikini
Camila Cabello has mastered the art of a photo dump, and, like any Instagram connoisseur knows, the best photo must always go first. The “Havana” singer turned up the heat with her latest post, flaunting her curves and sculpted figure in a cute black bikini featuring a ruched petal underwire top and flattering high-leg V-waist bottoms.
The 28-year-old showed off her bold smolder to the camera as she playfully adjusted the bottoms and gazed into the lens. Her new short, shaggy, dark locks were on full display, tousled and naturally curly, with her bangs perfectly framing her face.
“hehe 🌴🍹🌻🌞👙🧴,” the four-time Grammy-nominated artist captioned the carousel shared with her 64.2 million followers. In the next snap, she posed for a chic mirror selfie, wearing a pleated charcoal mini skirt, a slim-fitting white collared button down, a plaid blue and white neck tie and massive black platform pointed-toe heels. Her long dark locks were smooth, loose and flowy and she opted for a fierce, sultry glam moment including a flawless base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes, rosy blush and a deep matte taupe-brown lip.
She also included a few close-up, highly-saturated photo booth personality pics as she made silly faces and remineded fans of her new haircut. The Cuba-born, Miami native also tossed in a hilarious screenshot of her conversation with Chat GPT and a pic of her latest voice memo with gibberish words transcribed.
“mamiii😍😍😍😍🔥❤️,” Diana Maux commented.
“😍Ms. Cabello! My, my, my! Someone is looking VERY hot!😍,” Eric Vetro chimed.
“Your waves 😍,” hair content creator and beauty brand founder Jonathan Van Ness wrote.
“venting to chat GPT is so real,” one fan added.
“i love ur photo dumps 🥰🥰 looking gorg love that ur hair is turning curly,” another gushed.
The pop star, who released her fourth studio album, C,XOXO, last June, embarks on her Yours, C tour this summer, marking her first concert tour in seven years. Cabello begins in Spain and will stop in eighteen countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
“The life of a writer feels truer to me than that of a singer, or a public figure,” Cabello reflected on how this album differs from others and how empowering it was to write meaningful lyrics. “This was my first taste of that satisfaction. I love the life of a writer. The mindset of being observant and writing things down almost like a field researcher is what feels right to me in my life. I’m less weighed down by things that would weigh me down when I was younger. Me being the songwriter made this album infinitely more personal to me, and being in control of these micro-directions with [co-producer] Jasper [Harris] and [executive producer] El Guincho started to feel addictive. Once you start, it’s really hard to stop. It’s like a drug. For this album, for this era, I’m addicted – but then I’ll do something different.”