Camila Cabello Flaunts Sultry Smolder in Stunning Vintage Cut-Out Gown
Camila Cabello kicked off BAFTA weekend with a stunning vintage high-fashion look. The “Havana” singer brought her signature allure to the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party on Feb. 15, exuding vintage glamour in a sultry Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2013 gown. The striking black number, sourced from Eden Vintage, hugged her figure perfectly, featuring a plunging neckline and two bold, upside-down teardrop-shaped cutouts at the midriff. Intricate dark bejeweled embellishments added a touch of opulence, elevating the already daring silhouette.
Stylist Katie Qian complemented the edgy yet elegant vibe with chunky diamond rings and dangly drop earrings from Chopard, while the 27-year-old’s dark, shaggy layers, courtesy of hairstylist Peter Lux, framed her face effortlessly. Makeup artist Brooke Turnbull absolutely nailed the glam, leaning into a sultry vibe—a subtly smoky eye, glossy lips and a rosy flush brought out the Cinderella actress’s natural radiance.
“Love you, London 💌,” she captioned a glamorous carousel shared with her 64.3 million followers. In the cover snap, she was captured mid-turn, running through a hallway with grace and exuding star power.
“I love this girl !!❤️,” Ash Holm commented.
“London loves you more!!” Spotify added.
The four-time Grammy-nominated artist’s choice of vintage Cavalli was a stark contrast to the sheer, crystal-embellished metallic bodysuit she wore on the BAFTA red carpet the following day, but perfectly in line with her afterparty ensemble on Feb. 16. Also sourced from the luxury fashion house’s archives, the lacy mini dress from the autumn-winter 2004 collection fully embraced a lingerie-coded aesthetic.
“I’ve recently loved watching fashion documentaries to learn more about fashion and fashion history,” Cabello told Vogue during Paris Fashion Week last fall. “It’s making it really exciting for me to play with my own style, experiment more, and also see all the new innovative looks coming down the runway. The pressure is a more positive influence than negative. We always want to figure out a way to deliver a look that is interesting and that will be exciting to the fans. Fashion Week is also a really great time to flex our versatility and try a bunch of different new ideas.”
The Cuba-born, Florida-raised artist shared the exciting news on Feb. 17, announcing that she will be touring for her C, XOXO album this summer. Presale for the Yours, C tour has begun in Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Poland, England, Ireland and Brazil, with U.S. dates yet to be announced.