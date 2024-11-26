Candice Swanepoel’s Latest Swimsuit Collection Beach Video Will Make You Hit Replay
With each new season comes a new Tropic of C swimwear drop. We’re beyond excited about the latest one—how could we not be, when the Candice Swanepoel is modeling them. The entrepreneur, who founded the brand in 2018, flaunted her impeccable posing skills, slim, sculpted figure and chic new styles in a new Instagram video. The 36-year-old frolicked on the beach in a variety of bikinis and tons of fun, eclectic accessories.
“Sunday Super8 from my latest @tropicofc drop 🌊,” she captioned the Nov. 24 post that she shared with her 20.2 million followers. The gorgeous, vibey montage was set to the sound of Yana’s “Haunt Me” and filmed on a vintage Super 8 camera. She showcased tons of new designs, available on tropicofc.com, including the floe black one-piece ($200), the tigrese scarf top ($125) and lo bottoms ($90), the best-selling equator top ($90) and praia bottoms in avela, and the parasol micro shorts set ($125).
Tropic of C is dedicated to creating high-quality pieces meant to endure the ever-changing trend cycles, with a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness. The South Africa native grew up always playing outdoors and developed a love for nature and the environment early on. Her mom was an aerobics and dance teacher, and Swanepoel would always find pieces of lycra and fabric around the house. The former Victoria’s Secret star, who returned to the runway for the lingerie label’s show this year, would make swimwear out of those scraps as a child, and that’s where her love for creating swimwear sparked.
“Fittings are definitely my favorite part, and when all my creative input comes to life. We transform styles and create new ways of finishing, adding details and making sure my ideas are executed. It also triggers my fantasies on how to shoot the styles, what location, and with who,” the mom of two shared. “I’m not only the model but also the art director on our shoots, so I get to apply all I learned working with so many amazing photographers, stylists and creatives. My work in front of the camera is only a piece. I’m very involved in the planning of the photo shoots and campaigns, creating mood boards, casting other models, editing the images, and how we present and launch the collections on our channels.”