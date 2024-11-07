Candice Swanepoel Serves Major ‘90s Swimsuit Model Energy in Luxe Striped Two-Piece
We might be in the middle of Autumn, but Candice Swanepoel is still living in her summer swimwear wardrobe. And we can’t even blame her; if we owned a swimwear brand that constantly dropped the hottest new styles, we would be sporting them at the beach every day, too. The South African supermodel, who is best known for her work as a Victoria‘s Secret Angel, donned a stunning beige, white, and black striped set featuring an adjustable classic triangle-style string top and ‘90s-inspired high-rise boy-short bottoms.
The 36-year-old accessorized with statement geometric dangly earrings, chunky cat-eye sunglasses and a perfectly slicked-back ballerina bun. Her glam was flawless as usual, including feathered brows, a glowy base, chiseled cheekbones and a matte taupe lip. She posed on the shore in the cover snap, with sand beneath her legs and beautiful blue waters behind her, and flaunted her super sculped and slim figure and washboard abs in the second slide.
“The Parasol stripe, giving instant vacation inspiration, mix and match the new collection @tropicofc,” she captioned the joint post with the brand she founded in 2018.
Tropic of C equator top in parasol stripe eco terry, $90 and C short in parasol stripe eco terry, $125 (tropicofc.com)
Both the top and bottoms are created from 85% ECONYL® regenerated nylon and 15% lycra® xtra life™ elastane, for a sustainable, comfort-first fit. The chic parasol stripe print is also available in matching cheeky tie-side ($90) and a sporty muscle tank ($125) option. Shop more at tropicofc.com.
“I never thought I’d start my own business. I think people in the fashion industry don’t know how political and business-minded you must be to be successful. I’ve learned a lot from that experience. Tropic of C was born from my desire to have a creative outlet to share everything I’ve learned over the years. I want it to cater to women like me that are multifaceted. I’m a mother; I’m in fashion; I’m a businesswoman. It’s for the woman that wants to be chic, on the go, and practical,” Swanepoel shared. “It’s a continuation of my legacy that I built for 20 years. I think about everything I’ve sacrificed to get to where I am now. I was never going to put out a product I wasn’t proud of or that I didn’t know where it was coming from and how it was made. The sustainability aspect was also very important to me. I want people to remember me as somebody that cared about humanity and the planet. Someone that was always kind and that was always hard working. Hopefully I’ve influenced people to be better in whatever they’re doing. I’m not changing the world with my business, but I’m inspiring other businesses to be better. I’m inspiring people to be more conscious of what they’re buying. I’m inspiring my children to be hard workers and to go after their dreams. That’s my legacy.”