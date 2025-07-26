Celebrate the State of New York’s Birthday With These SI Swimsuit Snapshots
New York, New York! How does it feel to be one year older? And more importantly, how does it feel to be the very state several SI Swimsuit models stepped into to deliver stunning photos that can’t be matched? We hope it feels pretty darn good!
To celebrate the Empire State’s birthday, it’s time to take a look back at some of our favorite snaps taken in this iconic location. These images range from whimsical photos on one of the state's most beloved boardwalks to more intimate moments in the comfort of a local studio—but every feature is bound to exhibit the many personalities of New York.
Without further delay, here are five of our most cherished New York frames:
Nina Agdal stunned in her multi-colored balconette bikini top. The way the vibrant patterns stood out in this snapshot was praiseworthy, and the same could be said for the way it complemented this classic New York amusement park.
Coney Island is an easy New York staple, known for its fun rides, great food and great vibes. The Empire State wouldn’t be what it is today without this beloved location.
Ilona Maher was beauty personified in her 2024 digital cover photo shoot, and this picture was evidence. From the way the sun allowed her smooth skin to glow to the way this swimsuit from ALAÏA fit her fierce and confident vibe, Maher was an absolute vision for her Bellport shoot.
Who would’ve thought that amid all those skyscrapers was a warm and tranquil beach? This shot proved that New York really is a place that has it all. Be it a day on Broadway or a day spent tanning in the sand, there’s bound to be something to do here.
Olivia Culpo bared it all in her SI Swimsuit signature In Her Own Words feature. Her 2018 photo shoot allowed fans to see her more vulnerable side, with mighty words written all over her body.
Where there’s an artist bringing their vision to life, there’s a studio that they work in relentlessly. It’s safe to say that New York studios are the backbone of the state for this very reason, and this image acts as evidence of the powerful things that can come out of an otherwise simple studio shoot.
“Slay” isn’t enough to describe how much Hailey Clauson brought her top-shelf stuff to this New York shoot. The model looked striking thanks to the way her bright eyes shared a smouldering gaze with the camera. And when adding that flirty pose to the mix, it resulted in one fire photo.
In addition to the sounds of rides and laughter, the wonderful colors of Coney Island are next to impossible to ignore. Things like the merry-go-round behind Clauson are filled with lively hues that instantly boost any visitor’s mood. Perhaps that’s why this New York spot is joy-inducing.
Samantha Hoopes was all smiles on this baseball field, winding up her bat to deliver a glorious shot. Her navy blue and white baseball jersey was trendy and hip, and her denim bottoms were also very modish. Throw in a pair of tennis shoes, and it creates a great ensemble for outdoor summer activities in New York.
The pride runs deep for teams in this state, with the Brooklyn Cyclones being one of them. A New York summer isn’t a New York summer without some time under the sun watching a fan-favorite team have the time of their lives on the field.