Chanel Iman’s Bright White Floral One-Piece Is Perfect for Your End of Summer Poolside Plans
If you ask us, swimwear is meant to be just as much of a statement-maker as your glamorous night-out garments. Sure, it’s no floor-length gown, but—when done right—it can be unique and eye-catching in its own way.
That’s exactly what we find in swimwear from Bahía Maria. Not only is the Colombian brand dedicated to using quality materials, it is ever-focused on flattering silhouettes, fine details and unique touches that combine to make each swimsuit just as inspiring as the next.
For that reason, it was the perfect brand to outfit our very own SI Swimsuit models for the 2024 issue. Four-time brand model Chanel Iman was more than up to the task of rocking a dramatic swimsuit while on set. So, our styling team dressed her in Bahía Maria’s Emily One-Piece ($295), a white halter style with dramatic, three-dimensional flowers throughout and flattering cut-outs at the midsection.
In the bright white style, Iman posed in front of a verdant backdrop in Belize—and convinced us of the suit’s unique beauty in the process.
Bahía Maria Emily One-Piece, $295 (int.bahiamaria.com)
The white one-piece features oversized floral detailing, which connects the top to the bottom in a uniquely flattering manner. In the back, the swimsuit has a clasp closure and moderate coverage, making it the perfect pick for any occasion.
Iman looked incredible in the suit, but the style is designed to be flattering on everyone and every body type. Don’t just take our word for it, though, try it for yourselves before summer is out.