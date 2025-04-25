Charli XCX Is One Beautiful ‘BRAT’ in Lace Bra and Pink Bottoms for Concert Photos
Charli XCX has turned 2024’s BRAT summer into an entire BRAT dynasty, and we’re all just privileged to be living in the era of the “Apple” dance.
After a truly legendary year consisting of touring her hit album and curating a collection of viral moments, the 32-year-old pop superstar recently finished a two weekend stint at Coachella where she positively tore the (metaphorical) house down.
But there’s truly no rest for this party girl, as she’s already right back on the road for more tour dates, taking to Instagram this week to share some sultry behind the scenes photos.
You can view Charli’s Instagram post here!
“thank you austin for 2 nights of magic xx,” she wrote in the caption of the photo set, which consisted of seven new snapshots and one video clip from her tour stop in Austin, Tex. In two of the photos, Charli could be seen sporting a black lace bra with a bright blue trim and comfy-looking, ab-flaunting white pants with her neon pink panties peaking over the top of her waistband. In another photo, she donned a white tee while dancing onstage in the rain—and frankly, that snapshot should be framed because it’s so stunning.
Her signature dark hair was kept in her usual curls, wild and free to swing around during any one of her energetic dance numbers, while her makeup was surprisingly low-key given the colorful looks, featuring a natural, nearly bare face, strong eyebrows and a peach lip.
And Charli’s fans weren’t afraid to get loud in her comment section, letting the artist know exactly how excited they are that she’s back on tour:
“best night EVERRRRR,” a fan who attended the Austin show exclaimed.
“Charli xcx has risen for Easter yall,” one fan joked.
“ily can’t wait for brooklyn 🖤,” another added, referencing her upcoming New York tour dates.
As part of the pop superstar’s final Coachella performance last weekend, she appeared to somewhat retire BRAT summer while also passing the torch along, dancing to her final number onstage while a projection played on a large screen behind her, declaring “maybe it's time for a different kind of summer?” before flashing the names of several other artists and filmmakers onscreen who could potentially take over summer 2025, name-dropping the likes of Lorde, Pink Panthress, Ethel Caine, and her very own protégé, Addison Rae.
But her BRAT era isn't officially over yet, as you can catch Charli in Minnesota this weekend, as she takes on Minneapolis for the next stop on her incredible tour!