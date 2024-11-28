Chlöe Bailey Got Some Holiday R&R in Vibrant Red Cut-Out One-Piece Before Thanksgiving Parade

Chlöe Bailey Got Some Holiday R&R in Vibrant Red Cut-Out One-Piece Before Thanksgiving Parade
Chlöe Bailey turned up the heat on the shores of her latest tropical St. Lucian vacation and turned heads with her Instagram post this week. The “How Does It Feel” singer donned a fiery red hot one-piece featuring a daring chest cut-out, open back and criss-cross halter-neckline as she flaunted her sculpted hourglass figure and radiant glow.
The Georgia native posed on the sand in lush greenery and miles of clear water and mountains behind her. She bent one knee and pointed her toe with her arms above her head as she smiled brightly and looked off into the distance. In the second pic, she snapped a cute up close and personal overhead selfie with her flawless skin on display. The 26-year-old opted for a bare face, other than lash extensions and some clear lip gloss. In the third slide, a video she held her hand underwater touching the sand along the shore as a small wave crashed over her. She showed off her starfish printed textured white and gold acrylic manicure and accessorized with a Van Cleef bracelet and diamond bangle.
“if you can’t find me, i’m probably on a beach somewhere 🌊,” Bailey captioned the photo dump shared with her 7.4 million followers on Nov. 24. While most of the carousel featured cute selfies or videos of the Grammy-nominated musician having a blast in nature, she included one wordy slide, reading, “in my i’m so blessed and grateful era.”
“Same except it’s New Jersey,” Samia Hampstead jokingly commented.
After sharing this gorgeous Instagram carousel with her fans, Bailey jetted off to New York to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual event, which takes place in Manhattan, featured a long list of talented performers as well as floats and balloons. The singer rode upon the Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party by Toys“R”Us float while singing this morning.
Bailey revealed to Nylon earlier this year that she recorded a lot of her latest album, Trouble in Paradise, released in August, while in St. Lucia, noting that she hopes to one day buy a home there.
“What I kind of love about my art is that it sneaks up on you. When In Pieces came out, not many people really got it. But now a year later, people are like, ‘Oh, it’s genius! It’s beautiful! It’s amazing!’ And if you think about it, that’s how it has been with me and my sister’s [Halle Bailey] previous work as well. No one ever gets it when it first comes out,” Bailey shared. “[I] needed to find the joy and magic within music again. When you live in a world where everything is so numbers-based and so analytical, it can start to suck the fun out of creativity. [Like Beyoncé told me] ‘You have to let the world catch up because you're always ahead of the curve.’”
Some fans suspected Bailey’s Instagram post and trip could be a sign that she was back in the studio and working on something new.