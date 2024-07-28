Chrissy Teigen Rocks Olive Green Knit Hot Pants With Matching Cardigan
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to the no pants look. In fact, the SI Swimsuit legend rocks the leggy trend like no other.
The model and 38-year-old mom of four’s latest long-legged display took place at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26. For the occasion, Teigen donned an olive green set from French luxury fashion house Chloé, featuring knit hot pants and a coordinated cardigan with gold buttons, which Teigen left mostly unbuttoned. She accessorized with a square black clutch and strappy, pointed-toe stilettos on her feet.
Her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, opted for a perfectly-fitted black suit (with coordinated gold buttons on the jacket, no less) and white tennis shoes.
The no pants trend has been showcased by everyone from fellow SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber. Typically, in order to pull off the look, it requires you to balance things out on top with a long-sleeved garment of some kind, like Teigen demonstrated.
When it comes to her sense of fashion, the Cravings founder told People earlier this summer that she’s embracing a more “age-appropriate” aesthetic these days. But when it comes to her days off at home with her family, comfort is key.
“I just wear my Lululemon leggings, my Hanro Bra and my Guest in Residence cardigan. That’s every day of my life,” stated of her everyday style. “I don’t even have time to tie my shoes. I only get the slide-on APLs.”