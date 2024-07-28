Swimsuit

Chrissy Teigen Rocks Olive Green Knit Hot Pants With Matching Cardigan

The SI Swimsuit legend is the queen of the no pants trend.

Cara O’Bleness

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to the no pants look. In fact, the SI Swimsuit legend rocks the leggy trend like no other.

The model and 38-year-old mom of four’s latest long-legged display took place at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26. For the occasion, Teigen donned an olive green set from French luxury fashion house Chloé, featuring knit hot pants and a coordinated cardigan with gold buttons, which Teigen left mostly unbuttoned. She accessorized with a square black clutch and strappy, pointed-toe stilettos on her feet.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend / Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, opted for a perfectly-fitted black suit (with coordinated gold buttons on the jacket, no less) and white tennis shoes.

The no pants trend has been showcased by everyone from fellow SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber. Typically, in order to pull off the look, it requires you to balance things out on top with a long-sleeved garment of some kind, like Teigen demonstrated.

When it comes to her sense of fashion, the Cravings founder told People earlier this summer that she’s embracing a more “age-appropriate” aesthetic these days. But when it comes to her days off at home with her family, comfort is key.

“I just wear my Lululemon leggings, my Hanro Bra and my Guest in Residence cardigan. That’s every day of my life,” stated of her everyday style. “I don’t even have time to tie my shoes. I only get the slide-on APLs.”

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion