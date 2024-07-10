Christen Harper and Maggie Rawlins Declare Off-the-Shoulder Knits the Look of Summer
Curating the perfect summer wardrobe is never easy. But, when we take cues from some of our favorite fashionable models, it gets just a little bit more so.
There are, of course, countless seasonal trends that we’ve been tracking and dutifully incorporating into our own closet. But the latest, brought to us by models Christen Harper and Maggie Rawlins, might just be our favorite.
Both models recently stepped out in off-the-shoulder knit mini dresses that are as glamorous as they are flattering. Harper donned the ruched, fitted number for a night out on the coast of Greece, where she is honeymooning with her new husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Rawlins took an identical powder blue dress from the brand SER.O.YA out for a summer night on the town.
We know the matching moment wasn’t intentional, which just makes it all the more clear that off-the-shoulder knits really are the look we should be seeking out this season. And, thanks to the pair of models, we know just how to style our own power blue mini. Harper paired hers with a crochet handbag and gold earrings, while Rawlins opted for a simple chain necklace and a beach wave.
More than anything, though, the beauty of a knit garment lies in its versatility. It’s light enough for a summer evening, but paired with a coat and boots, can easily make for a fabulous fall look. All of that is to say, go ahead and follow Harper and Rawlins’s lead—a knit dress can go a long way.