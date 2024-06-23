SI Swim Model Sixtine Shares the Fashion Trends She’s Shopping for Her European Summer Vacation
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine is the queen of putting together chic, minimalist, classy outfits for a hot European summer. The 2023 rookie, who was photographed in Dominica for her debut, returned to the fold this year, traveling to Belize for her feature in the 60th anniversary magazine.
The TikTok sensation has built her platform around a message of body neutrality—the idea that your body and the way you look doesn’t define you. She first rose to fame on the video-based platform when she began consistently posting as part of her Swimsuit Series: the search to find the perfect size 10 bikini.
While celebrating the launch of the 2024 magazine with a weekend full of festivities at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., Sixtine shared her plans for this summer. She and her boyfriend, who she jokingly refers to as “Hinge Man” online are visiting Paris, Florence, Madeira and Dublin (where they will see Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” live!). The trip will culminate in a stop (and family reunion) in Brussels, where Sixtine was born. A few of the locations will be intimate couple’s trips, but Sixtine mentions that friends will also be joining them in various places.
Before her trip, she tried not to shop too much, but purchased some belly chains and sorted through all the “million” maxi skirts she has. While the content creator thrifted most of hers, below are a few flowy, breezy, European summer-inspired and SI Swimsuit-approved maxi skirt options. Shop our favorite body chains here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Anthropologie The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt, $98 (anthropologie.com)
This gorgeous wavy pink-toned maxi skirt serves the perfect blend of modern trendiness and vintage elegance. It ranges in sizing from XXS to 3X and comes in a petite length, too.
Free People Bubble Bliss Skirt, $88 (freepeople.com)
This earthy green bubble skirt is the perfect pop of color and will look so vibrant amongst any European city backdrop.
Brandy Melville Nadia Skirt, $32 (us.brandymelville.com)
This long, flowy, prairie skirt features a drawstring waist and ruffled seams. It‘s the perfect lightweight, breezy piece for a hot summer day.
Princess Polly Charmaine Maxi Skirt Cream, $55 (us.princesspolly.com)
A cream satin maxi skirt is truly one of those timeless closet staples that always looks good. This one features the cutest delicate lace waist detailing. If you’re clumsy and can’t trust yourself with white clothing, it also comes in black and burgundy.
Urban Renewal Remnants Slub Linen Maxi Skirt, $65 (urbanoutfitters.com)
Linen is in and black maxi skirts will never go out of style.