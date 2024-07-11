Christen Harper Is a European Summer Vision in Polka Dot Mini Dress
With months of wedding preparations in the rearview, it’s time for Christen Harper to celebrate.
After three years of dating and a two-year engagement, the American model married Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in a small California ceremony on June 22. And then the pair’s European summer commenced.
They set off for the continent soon after the wedding, heading first to St. Tropez in the south of France to attend a friend’s wedding before hopping over to Greece to continue their honeymoon. So far—and unsurprisingly—we have been nothing but impressed with the model’s vacation style. From bikinis to daytime looks to evening outfits, Harper has yet to disappoint.
Her latest daytime mini is no exception. The 31-year-old stepped out in a polka dot mini dress for one of her and Goff’s first days on Hydra, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea. She paired the sweet number with a black crochet purse, a trendy pair of small black shades and fine gold jewelry, including a pair of earrings and a delicate chain bracelet.
She followed up the chic afternoon look with a vibrant floral swimsuit for a boat cruise around the island.
As we mentioned before, the outfit was only one of the inspiring styles that Harper has shared from her time abroad. We have always known her to be the perfect seasonal style inspiration, and her honeymoon looks are only proving our point. We can’t wait to see the other fabulous outfits the SI Swimsuit model brought on her European summer vacation.