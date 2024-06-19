Christen Harper Signs Off on Slinky Leopard Print Dresses for Summer
Christen Harper has been to Florida numerous times this year and she’s warming up (pun intended) to the Sunshine State. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, recently shared a stunning Instagram post showing off her trendy fashion sense, impeccable figure and love for being by the pool as soon as warm weather hits.
“It’s officially pool day season so you know where you'll find me @hardrockholly☀️,” the 31-year-old captioned her post and tagged the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., as her location.
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year snapped a series of pics wearing a cute Réalisation Par leopard print dress while celebrating the launch of the 60th anniversary issue earlier this year. The swimwear designer posed in front of the resort’s bungalow-style cabanas at the Bora Bora pools. Animal print has seen a rise in popularity over the past several months, and the TikTok fashion community is even considering it a “neutral” for the foreseeable future.
“Need a poolside drink there stat !” BFF and fitness influencer Katie Austin commented.
“The best bungalows 😍,” 2024 rookie Jena Sims added.
“❤️❤️❤️ See u there,” Swim Search co-winner Penny Lane chimed.
“Count me in,” rookie Berkleigh Wright agreed.
“A babe 😍😍😍😍,” three-time brand model Kamie Crawford wrote.
“Insane,” Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl declared.
The Los Angeles native and part-time Detroit resident is set to tie the knot soon this summer with her fiancé, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.