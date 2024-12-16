Ciara Gets Cheeky in Leather Jacket, Micro Shorts and Fuzzy Boots
The cold never bothered Ciara anyway!
The Grammy Award-winning artist took to her Instagram, @ciara, to show her 35 million fans that you can dress for the winter without sacrificing your most stylish items.
Ciara chose to suit up in an all-black outfit with each piece absolutely deserving a round of applause. From the fitted leather blazer and the itty bitty leather shorts to the fuzzy black boots and the razor-sharp sunglasses, every single aspect of Ciara’s show-stopping outfit is practically begging to be added to everyone’s closets.
Embracing her inner rockstar, Ciara also gave fans a quick video of her strutting down the world’s runway with on-lookers practically speechless of her aura. But those who were blessed to see Ciara in person aren’t the only ones at a loss for words as her millions of fans were also living for this celebrity’s take on an all-black ensemble.
“🖤🖤🖤🖤 Always Bet On Black 🖤 🖤,” one clever comment read.
“And fly af🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cece for the WIN!” another comment expressed.
“Been that girl since 2004, tell them don’t play with you! 🔥,” one comment stated, echoing thousands of sentiments underneath Ciara’s comment.
Of course, Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, had to get in on all the sea of compliments Ciara had to sift through. Wilson wrote, “Keep them boots on…”, in a response to the photo, letting everyone know that this football legend certainly likes what he sees.
Ciara and Wilson have been together ever since March 2015 when the pair first exchanged contacts. Although their initial plans to go out on a first date went bust, Wilson successfully spun the block once more in April 2015 at the White House where the two were seen as a real item for the first time. Shortly after, the duo walked their very first red carpet together at the 2015 BET Awards, becoming the talk of the town for years to come.
Wilson officially popped the big question to Ciara in March 2016 with a 16-carat diamond ring. About four months later, the two wedded.
Flash forward to today, Ciara and Wilson share four kids, including her firstborn, Future Zahir Wilburn, who comes from Ciara’s brief relationship with Atlanta rapper Future.
Comments under Ciara’s Instagram post joke that since Wilson is practically drooling over Ciara’s stunning outfit, baby number five may be well on the way—he did already comment as much in October under the post below.
“Baby #5 loading 😂😂 cause you know your husband told you to keep them boots on 😂😂,” one comment joked.
If Ciara keeps up with these outstanding outfits, we’re sure Wilson’s jokes will keep on coming.