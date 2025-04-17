Cindy Kimberly Redefines Red Hot Glam in Fiery Crochet Dress
Cindy Kimberly just redefined the classic red hot glam with her latest sultry look, captured in a stunning new image by photographer Agata Ferrando. The model and designer was photographed lounging on a staircase with a cigarette in hand, exuding vintage film noir energy in a fiery, fitted ruby crochet gown from her own fashion label, LOBA.
The Orlando Midi Dress ($190) is created from 100% cotton and is made to make a statement. Featuring thin adjustable shoulder straps, an intentionally sheer open-knit style and delicate monochrome floral embroidery throughout, the dress clung to Kimberly’s sculpted figure in all the right places. The unlined silhouette and scoop neckline showcased her confidence and signature smolder, making the look feel both edgy and romantic.
Kimberly styled the piece minimally, letting the texture and color speak for themselves, and fans were quick to praise the red-hot look as peak LOBA elegance. It’s just the latest example of how the 26-year-old continues to build her brand’s identity—one drop-dead gorgeous item at a time. She completed the look with deep red heels featuring dangly charm bead details across the wrap-around straps. Her makeup was equally dramatic and sizzling, featuring a flawless base, rosy blush, chiseled cheekbones, black winged eyeliner and wispy lashes.
The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, first rose to prominence for her striking beauty and has evolved into a content creator and visual artist. Known for her cinematic self-shoots, makeup artistry and strong eye for storytelling, she has since evolved into a multifaceted creative force, recently making her big-screen debut in the indie drama Lake George earlier this year.
Kimberly has also become a regular face in fashion campaigns, most recently starring in Juicy Couture UK’s SS25 campaign, where she posed in nostalgic Y2K-inspired looks. And of course, she’s a proud SI Swimsuit alum, having been photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados for her rookie feature in 2022.
“It was honestly the most comfortable team I’ve ever worked with. I think when you’re shooting for swim or modeling in general, it can be a very vulnerable environment. But since most of the people working on set were women, it had this big sister energy where everyone was making me feel so confident and safe, which allowed me to be myself and have fun,” she shared of the photo shoot. “A lot of the time when you’re modeling, you’re expected to play a character for other people, but this photoshoot felt like it was about me, and that made it feel very special.”