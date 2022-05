Making her SI Swimsuit debut, Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos and runway shows and on magazine covers. The talented SI Swimsuit rookie is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, and is developing her own clothing brand.