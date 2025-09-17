Your Coachella Prep Begins With These Desert-Inspired SI Swimsuit Photo Shoots
On Monday, Coachella announced the lineup for its 2026 festival—which will touch down in Indio, Calif., during the second and third weekends of April. Headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, passes for the event hit the market on Friday, Sept. 19.
Before securing your spot, check out these SI Swimsuit shoots that channeled the ultimate desert energy in the fold.
2010: Irina Shayk in Atacama Desert, Chile
For Shayk’s 2010 shoot, the longtime model—who secured her first cover with the brand the year following in Maui, Hawaii—touched down in Chile for her fourth appearance in the fold.
On photographing with SI Swimsuit, the model declared while on set, “I don’t feel like it’s a job,” adding, “Every time it’s [a] surprise.”
2015: Nina Agdal in Utah
Another model who traveled to the desert for her fourth SI Swimsuit shoot was Agdal. Making her debut in 2011, she notched her inaugural cover spot with the brand in the Cook Islands with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014.
“I remember the first year when I was a rookie; I was so nervous,” the model reflected on set in Utah. She added that she felt “a huge difference” by the 2015 shoot, adding, “for me to get that cover was a sign that I’m doing something right.”
2019: Tara Lynn in Kangaroo Island
Lynn traveled to Kangaroo Island for her first shoot in the fold. While the model hit the shoreline, she also hit the sand dunes—where she sported a bikini from her own line, Tara Lynn Swim.
“There’s something really special about [posing for SI],” the model told The New York Post on her shoot. “It feels like a lottery ticket. And I won it.”
2025: Brianna LaPaglia in La Quinta, Calif.
LaPaglia literally headed to the Coachella Valley for her SI Swimsuit digital cover shoot when she traded the northeast winter for west-coast heat. The feature released in January, coupled with a cover story on the 26-year-old.
“I know a day will come where I will want to slip into regular life and stop sharing every little detail about myself,” LaPaglia explained at the time. “I hope when I end up offline that I can leave a legacy that shows you can always stay true to who you are and be successful and you don’t have to change yourself for anyone.”