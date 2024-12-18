Country Music Star Megan Moroney Is Cute as Ever in Bow-Embellished Red Doll Dress
Country music star Megan Moroney looked every bit the Southern belle in her latest magazine cover shoot, rocking a stunning bow-embellished red doll dress from Wild Rose & Sparrow. The Georgia native was photographed by CeCe Dawson and styled by Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe, who paired the crimson frock featuring playful bow tie straps at the shoulders and a flouncy, whimsical skirt with cowboy boots from City Boots Official and sparkling diamond rings and earrings from Melinda Maria Jewelry and Sterling Forever.
The 27-year-old’s glam was equally flawless, with makeup artist Jessica Candage creating a soft, glowing look including feathered brows, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips that all highlighted Moroney’s natural beauty. Her platinum blonde locks were styled into voluminous waves by Jaeda Marie, cascading over her shoulders and perfectly complementing the bold dress.
Wild Rose & Sparrow Siena Mini Dress in Scarlet Red, $205.00 (wildroseandsparrow.com)
This stunning best-selling dress features a gorgeous, feminine romantic silhouette and is the most perfect holiday season wardrobe staple that screams main character. It features two tiers of dark cherry red layers, a scoop neckline, a V-shaped corset boning for a flattering, ultra-snatched look and an adjustable back closure.
Moroney’s stage looks often feature a girly flair; think flirty, frilly dresses, delicate bows and vibrant pops of color. Regardless of whether she sings in a twirl-worthy sundress or a hot sequined mini, the musician’s stage presence is sweet yet powerful and her vocals are undeniably strong.
The “Tennessee Orange” singer, who won New Artist of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards this year, released her second studio album Am I Okay? this summer.
“There’s so much pressure around your sophomore album, or at least that’s what I heard it was going to be like. As soon as [my debut album] Lucky came out, I did see people online saying, ‘What’s her next album going to be like? Is it going to be this good or is this just a moment she’s having?’” she shared. “In theory, there was supposed to be a lot of pressure on the album, but because I was so busy touring, it didn’t happen that way. I just kept writing songs about my life and songs that I liked. One day, I looked down and I had a whole album. I always say that I have two sides. I’m either ’emo cowgirl country’ or ‘bad b---- country.’ It really just depends on what kind of mood I’m in.”