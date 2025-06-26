Cowgirl Core Is Trending: These Throwback SI Swimsuit Photos Are Peak Inspiration
From SI Swimsuit’s annual Runway Show in Miami last month to Ellie Thumann’s latest fashion statement from Wyoming, the style of the summer has been confirmed—and it’s all things western.
While the “coastal cowgirl” aesthetic has been a staple in our styling for quite some time now, this season’s hottest trend channels traditional western roots, adding boleros, chaps and, of course, a classic cowgirl hat to any outfit—swimwear included. Take it from us: this trend is one to watch. And we’re throwing it back to this 2020 shoot in the Cowboy State itself to provide you with all of the inspiration you need.
Myla Dalbesio
Following her 2017 debut in Curaçao, this brand icon of the late-2020s made stops in Aruba and Australia before she debuted her first shoot in the States. “I’m no cowgirl,” Dalbesio shared on set. “But I aspire to be.”
View Dalbesio’s full gallery here.
Kim Riekenberg
For Riekenberg—a rookie, at the time—stepping foot in Wyoming was a one-of-a-kind experience. “There are so many beautiful colors surrounding you. The trees were green, but up in the mountains, there was snow already,” the model told Fox News. “It felt like I was surrounded by a living painting. It all felt so unreal.”
View Riekenberg’s full gallery.
Emily DiDonato
Seven years after her 2013 debut with the magazine, DiDonato reflected on her growth with the brand for her first shoot in the 2020s. “The first time I got [casted] for Sports Illustrated [...] I was so nervous, and I didn’t feel very secure or ready for it,” the model said. “With age, I feel more confident.”
View DiDonato’s full gallery here.
Danielle Herrington
The now-SI Swimsuit Legend looked as cool and confident as ever in this striking shot. However, her anecdote on the weather during her time in Wyoming may surprise you. “Shooting in 25 degree weather was so challenging for me,” Herrington penned on Instagram. Like a pro, we couldn't even tell. “I DID IT and I left feeling so accomplished!” she added.
View Herrington’s full gallery here.
Vita Sidorkina
Sidorkina made her SI Swimsuit debut in Nevis in 2018, but shared that her shoot in the countryside had a special feeling surrounding it. “It’s my 3rd year...and this is my comeback after my first baby!” the model wrote on Instagram. “This year, this issue and this shoot for me is so special because I feel my best,” she gushed on set.